Nord Stream pipeline: Inspection shows signs of sabotage and multiple 'detonations', Sweden reveals

An inspection of two of the leaks at the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe has shown signs of sabotage and multiple ‘detonations’, Swedish authorities said on Thursday.

“We can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, which have led to extensive damage to the gas pipelines,” state prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

Ljungqvist added that ‘the crime scene investigation had strengthened the suspicion of gross sabotage.’ He said they had seized some material at the site which it would now analyse.

Image: An aerial photo provided by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 28, 2022 shows a gas leak on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. An inspection of two of the leaks at the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe has reinforced suspicions that acts of sabotage were involved

“Evidence has been collected at the crime scene and this will now be examined,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor did not disclose details, citing the confidentiality of the investigation and stating that “the issue is very sensitive.”

All four leaks, which were discovered on Monday last week, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm. Two of the leaks took place in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the other two in the Danish one.

As Vladimir Putin continues to weaponize Russia’s control of the gas industry to pressure Western nations to ease sanctions imposed after his invasion of Ukraine, many have accused Moscow of being behind the sabotage. The Kremlin has maintained that it was not behind the damage, blaming the US instead

At first they were assumed to be accidental, but opinions quickly changed, with several governments saying that four separate leaks that happened almost simultaneously were beyond coincidence.

The governments of Denmark and Sweden have previously said they suspected several hundred pounds of explosives were involved in carrying out a deliberate act of sabotage. The leaks from Nord Stream 1 and 2 emitted large amounts of methane into the air.

On Monday, the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office said it was sealing off the area around the leaks in the Swedish zone to conduct an inspection of the site.

The authority said on Thursday that the restrictions had been lifted following the completion of the inspection.

Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which are not in use, are seen in the port of Mukran, Germany, on September 30, 2022

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia to Germany, have been at the center of geopolitical tensions as Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe in supposed retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although the pipelines are not currently operational, both still contained gas before falling victim to apparent sabotage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Russia was informed through diplomatic channels that there were no plans to invite Moscow to participate in an investigation into Nord Stream gas leaks.

This week, Nord Stream operators said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections due to restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities, who cordon off the area to the leaks that occurred in their exclusive economic zones.

“We were informed through diplomatic channels that at this time there are no plans to ask the Russian side to participate in investigations,” Peskov said, adding that Russia replied that it was not possible to conduct an objective investigation without Moscow’s participation.

On Tuesday, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said the area of ​​the Nord Stream gas leak was ‘a Swedish crime scene investigation, and Denmark operates a Danish crime scene’.

‘That is the basic matter. We do not normally involve foreign powers in our criminal investigations. That is the basic approach. It is not up for discussion, he told a briefing.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said separately on Thursday that Moscow would insist on a ‘comprehensive and open investigation’ involving Russian officials and Gazprom.

“Not allowing the owner to investigate means there is something to hide from him,” Zakharova said.

While it may not be in Russia’s long-term economic interests to destroy one of its main potential money-makers — pipelines that deliver gas to Europe — the destructive action could create economic panic in Europe in the short term.

The leaks were expected to last several days and raised concerns about environmental damage. They caused an increase in the price of natural resources – a possible Russian motivation for sabotage.