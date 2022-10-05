Nord Stream leaked less methane than feared: atmospheric monitor

Although the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contain natural gas, which is largely made up of methane.



Leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines released some 70,000 tons of the potent greenhouse gas methane, researchers said Wednesday, less than previously thought.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the center of geopolitical tensions for months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Moscow.

Last week, huge plumes of gas were spotted over the pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what appeared to be an act of sabotage, according to NATO.

Although they were not in operation, they both still contained gas, which spewed through the water into the atmosphere.

Researchers from France’s Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission said they were “surprised” that data from monitoring stations across Europe led them to conclude that 70,000 tons of the planet-warming gas methane had been released.

Other estimates, based on the amount of gas that would be in the pipes and the pressure levels, had led to estimates several times higher, they said.

Scientists have expressed concern about the climate and environmental impacts of the leaks — which have largely stopped — but emphasized that the amounts of methane involved were only a small fraction of global emissions.

“These are important numbers,” said Philippe Ciais, a researcher at the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences, who led the latest French research.

He added that the estimated amount of methane was equal to two percent of France’s carbon emissions or Paris’s emissions for an entire year.

“This is not good news, but not a climate bomb,” said Philippe Ciais, stressing that these initial findings need to be verified by other modeling work.

Methane is responsible for about 30 percent of the global temperature rise to date, even though it is much less abundant in the atmosphere than CO2.

The researchers used measurements from stations of the European observation network Icos, which monitors fluxes of atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases.

The data was then modeled according to some 10,000 scenarios to make the estimates for the leak.

Due to the wind, the vapors first ascended to southern Sweden and then turned west where they were detected over parts of Norway and the United Kingdom.

Later, the methane streaks were vaguely recorded at the tip of western France in Brittany.

Ciais said it was unclear why the leak would be smaller than previously believed.

One theory would be that there may have been less gas in the pipes than previously thought, he said, or that more than expected had dissolved in the seawater, which is normal with less potent gas pipe leaks.

The measurements showed that emissions peaked on September 27 and then started to decline, with a smaller increase on October 1.

All four leaks were on the Danish island of Bornholm, two in Sweden’s nearby exclusive economic zone and the other two in Denmark.

The Swedish Coast Guard said on Monday it could no longer detect gas from the leak on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but bubbles from a smaller leak over Nord Stream 2 were still visible on Monday afternoon.

Natural gas mainly consists of methane.

This is about 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide on a centuries-long timescale, although it only lingers in the atmosphere for about a decade, compared to hundreds or thousands of years for carbon dioxide.

