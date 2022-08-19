Noosa, Queensland snake catcher makes a surprising discovery in the roof of an old home

<!–

A snake catcher was shocked when he found as many as 32 snake skins in the roof of a family home.

Luke Huntley of Snake Catchers Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast was inspecting an old house when he discovered the alarming mass of skins shed by python, tree and brown tree snakes.

He took them home from the bush and filled three large bags with the hides, saying the job “turned out to be quite a handful.”

The snake catcher picked up three bags of snakeskins (pictured) on an old Sunshine Coast house in the bush

Mr Huntley (pictured, with a different message) said it was typical to find ‘a snake or three’ in a Queensland house

“There was a lot more out there but I couldn’t fit in those tight spots to grab them,” Mr Huntley said in a social media post last week. “These are from years and years of snakes molting there.”

Mr Huntley said having at least ‘a snake or three’ in a Queensland roof at one point was ‘typical’ and the reptiles shelter there to keep warm in the winter.

‘If you’re new to the area, welcome to Queensland, guys,’ he added.

“No way, I’m staying in Tassie,” one person responded to the post.

We will all sleep happier with that knowledge firmly in our heads! Aaarrrggghhhh!!!’ said one resident.