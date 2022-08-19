Noosa, Queensland snake catcher makes a surprising discovery in the roof of an old home
Snake catcher makes surprising discovery in the roof of an old house: ‘It turned out to be quite a handful’
- A snake catcher found as many as 32 snakeskins on a roof in Queensland last week
- Luke Huntley filled three bags with the sheets and said there were more
- The skins found were of a mix of python, tree snakes and brown tree snakes
- Mr Huntley said having a ‘snake or three’ in a Queensland roof was ‘typical’
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A snake catcher was shocked when he found as many as 32 snake skins in the roof of a family home.
Luke Huntley of Snake Catchers Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast was inspecting an old house when he discovered the alarming mass of skins shed by python, tree and brown tree snakes.
He took them home from the bush and filled three large bags with the hides, saying the job “turned out to be quite a handful.”
The snake catcher picked up three bags of snakeskins (pictured) on an old Sunshine Coast house in the bush
Mr Huntley (pictured, with a different message) said it was typical to find ‘a snake or three’ in a Queensland house
“There was a lot more out there but I couldn’t fit in those tight spots to grab them,” Mr Huntley said in a social media post last week. “These are from years and years of snakes molting there.”
Mr Huntley said having at least ‘a snake or three’ in a Queensland roof at one point was ‘typical’ and the reptiles shelter there to keep warm in the winter.
‘If you’re new to the area, welcome to Queensland, guys,’ he added.
“No way, I’m staying in Tassie,” one person responded to the post.
We will all sleep happier with that knowledge firmly in our heads! Aaarrrggghhhh!!!’ said one resident.
Snakes that shed skin
Snakes lose their skin because it no longer fits, or because it is old or worn out.
When snakes grow, their skin doesn’t grow, so they outgrow it. When this happens, they shed their outer skin layer.
Snakes can shed their skin as often as once a month, although it’s usually only a handful of times a year.
The process of skin shedding is called shedding, and many factors can affect how and when snakes shed — including species, age, weather and temperature, nutritional content, and the presence of bacteria or parasites.
Younger snakes typically lose more than adults because they are still growing.
Snakes also often lose their skin before reproduction or after giving birth.
Shedding the skin also helps get rid of parasites that can harm the snake.
Snakes begin the process of shedding their old skin by rubbing against a rock, tree, or similar hard surface.
Some snakes are able to shed their skin in water.
The skins also show a lot of detail, including the scales and where the snake’s eyes were.
Source: Reconnect with nature