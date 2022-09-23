Nonbinary activist says ‘there are as many genders as there are people’

A controversial non-binary activist has claimed that the world will soon be rid of the “gender binary” and that everyone will be able to choose their own gender.

Alok Vaid-Menon, who uses she/she pronouns, appeared on the ABC this week to voice their views on gender ideology and promote their speaking tour of Australia and New Zealand.

When asked if they could see “a world without gender,” the 31-year-old performer said, “I see a world without gender binary.”

The “gender binary” refers to the idea that there are only two genders, male and female.

They explained their theory and went on to say, “There are as many genders as there are humans.”

“A lot of people see what I’m trying to do as erasing their right to be a man or a woman when in fact I’m advocating for it,” Vaid-Menon continued.

‘What I’m advocating is that everyone should be allowed to determine his or her own gender.’

Vaid-Menon has been in a publicity blitz across Australia in recent weeks, appearing on several left-wing current affairs programs and in several publications.

The queer transfemale comedian recently criticized male comics, claiming that many “disguise their misogyny as comedy.”

Vaid-Menon made the bold statement when they promoted their own comedy tour on The Project earlier this week.

“I think it’s time we protect jokes from men in pants,” they said.

“I just started watching this kind of comedy stuff and it feels like they’re trying to disguise their misogyny as comedy.”

“So I had to go in the ring and show people that it’s not funny to laugh at transgender people because they exist.

“The funny thing is how much time, energy and money you put into coming up with the gender binary.”

Vaid-Menon also said they want to show the world how funny transgender people really are.

“I also feel that right now people are just defining transgender people as hypersensitive, like we can’t take the joke, like we’re just grumpy social justice fighters,” they explained.

‘If, in my experience, you spend your whole life targeting the joke, you learn to tell a good joke.

‘I wanted to show people that we are capable of joy, that there is actually so much fun to be had in the midst of all the discrimination and violence.’

Mx Vaid-Menon said their variety comedy show will feature a harrowing story of how they fell victim to an anti-gay hate crime in Melbourne six years ago.

Mx Vaid-Menon has over a million followers on social media and tours the world with comedy, poetry and speaking engagements

Vaid-Menon plans to address their attacker onstage as part of their healing journey.

They also want to mix more happy moments with the ‘sadness’ during the performance.

“I try to weave together poetry and comedy, sadness and joy, because it’s non-binary, it’s fair,” they explained when asked what fans can expect from their comedy tour.

“In my show, I wanted to be honest about what we live as humans. We are much bigger and more powerful than any binary number allows us to.”

This week, Vaid-Menon told The Sydney Morning Herald that ‘a lot of famous comics’ [have been] peddling transphobia’.

Last year, Dave Chappelle sparked controversy after his Netflix special The Closer featured jokes aimed at the transgender community.

Many students at his alma mater, Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, weren’t happy with this style of humor, telling the comedian during a heated question-and-answer session at the school in November.

Chapelle said the pushback “genuinely hurt him” but has not apologized for his comments at the expense of transgender people.

At the time, Netflix reportedly held a virtual event hosted by Vaid-Menon to address the impact of Chapelle’s comedy on the transgender community.

Vaid-Menon is known for their famous circle of friends and for helping many celebrities to accept their gender.

They supported Demi Lovato and Sam Smith when the singers came out as non-binary and switched to non-binary pronouns.

However, in the following year, Lovato has gone back to her/her pronouns as she has been feeling more feminine lately.

Mx Vaid-Menon’s career has been on fire in recent years.

Not only does the performance artist now have a million followers on Instagram, they’ve published several books and are soon to be featured in the star-studded sci-fi blockbuster Absolute Dominion.

Despite their huge popularity, Vaid-Menon has been the subject of criticism from conservative media figures, including transgender YouTuber Blaire White, who singled out the star in a series of videos on YouTube.