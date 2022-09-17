Nonbinary activist and comedian wants men banned from comedy

A trans-female, trans-female, non-binary activist and artist has criticized male comics, claiming that many “disguise their misogyny as comedy.”

During a performance on The project this week, Alok Vaid-Menon, who uses s/he pronouns, made a bold statement while promoting their own comedy tour.

“I think it’s time we protect jokes from men in pants,” said the 31-year-old.

“I just started watching this kind of comedic stuff and it feels like they’re trying to disguise their misogyny as comedy,” Alok continued.

“So I had to go in the ring and show people that it’s not funny to laugh at transgender people because they exist.

“The funny thing is how much time, energy and money you put into coming up with the gender binary.”

Alok also said they want to show the world how funny transgender people really are.

“I also feel that right now people are just defining transgender people as hypersensitive, like we can’t take the joke, like we’re just grumpy social justice fighters,” they explained.

“If, in my experience, you’re the butt of the joke your whole life, you learn to tell a good joke.

‘I wanted to show people that we are capable of joy, that there is actually so much fun to be had in the midst of all the discrimination and violence.’

Alok has over a million followers on social media and is touring the word with comedy, poetry and speaking engagements

mx. Vaid-Menon said their variety comedy show will feature a harrowing story of how they fell victim to an anti-gay hate crime in Melbourne six years ago.

The star plans to address their attacker directly onstage as part of their healing journey.

They also want to mix more happy moments with ‘sadness’ during the performance.

“I try to weave together poetry and comedy, sadness and joy, because it’s non-binary, it’s fair,” Alok explained when asked what fans can expect from their comedy tour.

“In my show, I wanted to be honest about what we live as humans. We are much bigger and more powerful than any binary number allows us to.”

This week, Alok told The Sydney Morning Herald that ‘a lot of famous comics’ [have been] peddling transphobia’.

Last year, Dave Chappelle sparked controversy after his latest Netflix special, The Closer, featured jokes aimed at the transgender community.

Many students at his alma mater, Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington DC, were not happy with this kind of humor, telling the comedian during a heated question-and-answer session at the school in November.

Chapelle said the pushback “genuinely hurt him” but has not apologized for his comments at the expense of transgender people.

At the time, Netflix reportedly held a virtual event hosted by Alok to discuss the impact of Chapelle’s comedy on the transgender community.

Alok is known for their famous circle of friends and for helping many celebrities to accept their gender.

They supported Demi Lovato and Sam Smith when the singers came out as non-binary and switched to non-binary pronouns.

However, in the year since, Demi has gone back to her/her pronouns after stating that she has been feeling more feminine lately.

mx. Vaid-Menon’s career has been on fire in recent years.

Not only does the performance artist now have a million followers on Instagram, they have published several books and are soon to be featured in the star-studded sci-fi blockbuster Absolute Dominion.

Despite their huge popularity, Alok has been the subject of criticism from conservative media figures, including transgender YouTuber Blaire White, who singled out the star in a series of videos on her YouTube page.