‘Non-native species aren’t the boogie man.’ Biologist calls for a more balanced view

Awareness of non-native — often referred to as “invasive” species — has skyrocketed over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative effects.

Less recognized are the benefits of non-native species — and according to Brown University biologist Dov Sax, that needs to change.

In a review article published on Thursday, October 6 in Trends in ecology and evolution, Sax and two co-authors pointed out that most research on non-native species focuses on their negative impacts. They argued that longstanding prejudice against non-native species in the scientific literature has obscured the scientific process and hampered public understanding. In the new paper, the authors attempt to shift the focus to the benefits of alien species for a more balanced discussion.

“Positive effects from non-native species are often explained as accidental surprises — the kind of things people would expect occasionally, in special circumstances,” said Sax, a professor of environment and society, and in ecology, evolution and organismal biology. . “Our new paper argues that the positive effects of non-native species are not unexpected or rare, but common, important and often of great magnitude.”

Sax – who is affiliated with the Brown for Environment and Society Institute – said the study borrows from a recent framework that explores and applies the benefits of biodiversity to humans and wildlife to non-native species, and the diverse, frequent and important ways shows that alien species have a positive value for people and nature.

“We want to provide a framework for how scientists can think constructively about non-native species and explicitly document their benefits,” Sax said. “Only then can we accurately and completely compare and contrast them to conduct the kind of cost-benefit analyzes that can really be helpful in making policy decisions.”

The authors, including Martin Schlaepfer of the University of Geneva and Julian Olden of the University of Washington, recognized that some non-native species, such as introduced pathogens and agricultural pests, have unquestionably high net costs. But they noted that most domesticated species, including foods like wheat and tomatoes, fibers like cotton and wool, and pets, including dogs and goldfish, provide great net benefits to human societies. They focused their assessment on species that are not directly managed by humans — the so-called “wild” or “naturalized” species, noting that many of these species provide both costs and benefits to humans and wildlife at the same time.

As an example of a non-native species with underappreciated benefits, Sax mentioned the earthworm. While they can negatively alter forest ecosystems, Sax said earthworms can also enhance organic farming: Some studies have shown that when earthworms are present, agricultural productivity can increase by 25%. The resulting reduction in food costs and increased ability to feed people is a direct economic benefit, Sax said.

Sax also praised the unexpected benefits of another non-native species: brown trout. Looking to New Zealand as an example, he said most of the non-native species that have invaded the country have negative impacts, and that’s why the inhabitants are focused on eradicating them. Still, the nation has effectively embraced brown trout, Sax said: New Zealanders value the nutritional benefits of eating brown trout and the recreational benefits of fishing for brown trout so much that they have enacted new environmental regulations to protect the species in their waters.

The framework the authors used to consider non-native species describes a comprehensive range of nature-based values, including intrinsic, instrumental, and relational values.

“We argue that this framework provides a useful topology to account for the diverse ways in which immigrants provide value and use this framework here to illustrate representative, but not exhaustive, examples of these values ​​from different ecosystems and regions,” they wrote.

The authors advocate taking the same framework often used to talk about the benefits of nature, especially the benefits of biodiversity, and applying that to non-native species. “How people relate to nature, to the intrinsic value of nature, to the ecosystem services, to the provision of resources – these are all things we value in native species, and there are also ways of seeing that non-native species also contribute to these benefits,” Sax said. “It’s not like there’s an inherent tradeoff: non-natives aren’t the boogie guy.”

For example, alien species can be a major cause of species extinction, but also contribute to regional biodiversity through their own migration; they can reduce certain ecosystem functions, such as water clarity, while increasing others, such as erosion control; they can provide new resources such as recreational hunting and fishing opportunities.

But because of the research bias against non-native species targeting threats and damage, Sax said the net impacts of most non-native species are less certain. That’s why he and his co-authors are calling for data-based re-evaluation of alien species.

“We argue that longstanding bias against non-native species in the literature has obscured the scientific process and hindered policy progress and public understanding,” they wrote. “Future research should consider both the costs and benefits of non-native species.”

Dov F. Sax et al, Valuing the contributions of alien species to humans and nature, Trends in ecology and evolution (2022). Dov F. Sax et al, Valuing the contributions of alien species to humans and nature,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.tree.2022.08.005

