Nolly FIRST LOOOK: Helena Bonham Carter stars at Crossroads star Noele Dan in moments following firing

Helena Bonham Carter stars in the first-look trailer for her upcoming ITVX drama, Nolly, which will air in early 2023.

The actress, 56, plays the late Crossroads star Noele Gordon, who was suspended without ceremony, warning or explanation at the height of the show’s success in 1981.

The preview depicts the moments immediately following her firing – where she hilariously tells the press that she was fired despite being advised to say she ‘resigned’

Before speaking to reporters, Noele is told, “Now remember you resigned. This is fine, this was your plan all along.

“You submitted your resignation because you wanted to, the decision to resign is yours and yours alone.”

Still, she shocks her right hand by ignoring his advice and telling reporters, “Gentlemen, I’m fired.”

The BAFTA winner has already filmed the program alongside Mark Gatiss, who plays soap star Larry Grayson’s best friend.

Gushing about her role, according to The mirror, she said, “When I read the script, it was like a gift. A dream. It’s like meeting someone and falling in love.

“I watched Crossroads. So I knew Noele Gordon as a character, but I hadn’t really taken the resignation.”

Mark added that his role was “a joy” to film.

Written by Russell T Davies, the three-part miniseries explores the all-powerful reign and fall from grace of the inimitable Noele, who died in 1985.

Noele was proclaimed ‘Queen of the Midlands’ thanks to her iconic role as Meg Mortimer in Crossroads and was the darling of the establishment until it turned against her.

As flame-haired widow Meg in the long-running soap opera Crossroads, Noele became one of the most famous people in Britain.

Then, in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the height of her fame, she was suspended without ceremony, without warning and without explanation, and the soap finally ended two years later.

With the words of the boss ‘all good things must come to an end’ ringing in her ears, Noele found herself kicked from the show that was more than 18 years of her life.

Nolly is a love letter to a television legend and to the silly soap opera she starred in. It will be an entertaining ride through Noele’s most tumultuous years and a sharp, affectionate and heartbreaking portrait of a forgotten icon.

Helena previously said of the role: ‘Noele Gordon was a fascinating, complex, brilliant and courageous woman – none of whom I knew before reading the Russell T Davies script.

“I’m so excited to help tell Nolly’s much-anticipated and largely forgotten story.

“Russell’s screenplay is a brilliant work and I hope I will do him and Nolly justice. I can’t wait to get started.’

Nolly has been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who commented: ‘Russell’s scripts are magnificent and a great tribute to Noele Gordon, but also to our national love of soap operas and a celebration of the incredible women who create them.

“Helena Bonham Carter is going to be amazing as Nolly and we can’t wait for her to step into those shoes.”

Russell said, “One of my very first jobs in TV was a pilot script for Crossroads, and I’d wanted to write the behind-the-scenes story of that show for 40 years. Finally the truth can be told!’

Noele, who had previously played multiple roles in theater before landing her role in Crossroads, played Meg from 1964 to 1981, later returning for a two-episode stint in 1983.

After being dropped from the show, Noele’s ill health prevented her from accepting many more roles, and she died in 1985 at the age of 66.

Nolly will be available on ITVX in early 2023, following the streaming service’s launch on December 8.