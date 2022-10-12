NOLA Mayor LaToya Cantrell is branded ‘disgusting’ for reassigning rival’s personal protection cop

LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff’s deputy, who was a key member of her rivals’ security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution.

New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head of security has been reassigned to jail duty at Orleans Justice Center as of last Friday.

The president has accused the mayor of the crime-ridden city of carrying out a political vendetta on an ‘innocent public servant.’ Moreno called the move one of the ‘most disgusting political power moves’ that she has ever seen.

In the same interview, Moreno challenged the mayor to come after her, not members of her team, in future.

Moreno said that Deputy Greg Malveaux has been a member of her team since she was first elected to the council in 2017.

It’s alleged that Malveaux was the main source of information in a Fox8 report that aired in September alleging that the mayor was living in a city-owned apartment in the city’s French Quarter rent-free.

This comes as the mayor is battling multiple other scandals, including her use of a city-owned apartment for personal use and of using taxpayer money to fund first class trips around the world.

The apartment lies only three miles from her $500K Broadmoor home. The mayor earns around $188,000 per year in salary.

Moreno told Fox8: ‘He is my go-to guy. He is the one that is at my side, you know, making sure that we’re meeting the needs of the community after certain emergencies.’

As is protocol, each member of the city’s council is assigned a member of the Orleans Parish sheriff’s office to provide security.

Moreno said that Sheriff Susan Hutson, who is responsible for assigning the deputies, says that there had been a complaint from Mayor Cantrell regarding Malveaux.

The mayor alleged that the deputy was ‘stalking her’ and ‘recording surveillance video,’ according to the Fox8 report.

It’s not the only scandal facing the mayor, earlier this year, Cantrell said she will repay the city for $30,000 she claimed in city cash for first class flights after living rent-free in a government apartment just three miles from her house.

Cantrell later admitted that the report was accurate. The mayor is also facing a recall attempt. Republican donors have raised more than $60,000 to fund the effort, reports NOLA.com.

Moreno said that there is no truth to that allegations that Malveaux provided details about Cantrell’s apartment to the station.

She said: ‘The accusation is that he has stalked her to provide (Fox 8) with information … which I know for a fact is absolutely not true.’

Moreno added: ‘He would 100 percent not do something like that. He would never go and just surveil the mayor, or follow her around, stalk her. He would have no reason to even do that.’

The council president challenged the mayor to come for her rather than her staff saying: ‘Come at me directly. Come at me. Do not come after someone who is a dedicated public servant. Someone who is on my staff, who does not deserve to be accused of wrongdoing when he did absolutely nothing wrong.’

She also said: ‘You come at me. Come at me every single time. Do not go after someone who is innocent and accuse him of a crime when he did absolutely nothing wrong.’

Moreno then balked at the suggestion that Malveaux was guilty of stalking saying: ‘If he’s being accused of stalking, why hasn’t the NOPD called him? Why hasn’t the NOPD called him and said, ‘You are under investigation, we need to question you.’ None of that has happened.’

The Metropolitan Crime Commission, who has called for a formal investigation to be launched into Cantrell after that body also published images showing the mayor using the apartment.

The MCC’s president Rafael Goyeneche said: ‘I know who took those pictures that we published. I know who furnished them to us. It wasn’t a City Hall sheriff’s deputy that’s driving for one of the council members.’

He went on: ‘I think we’re looking at, you know, dirty old-school politics. (Malveaux) wasn’t the target. I believe that the target was the council. The council has asked some tough questions of the mayor, has asked some tough questions of the sheriff. Neither one of them appreciate it.’

Goyenche concluded: ‘This is a way of getting a message back to them, that there’s going to be a consequence if you begin to hold us accountable in the manner that you have.’

Moreno went on to tell Fox8 that when Malveaux showed up for work on October 10, he learned that he would have to meet with the jail’s human resource director.

Following that interaction, Malveaux has decided to take a leave of absence.

Moreno said: ‘I have no doubt in my mind that all of this is political. But, as I mentioned before, then come at me politically.’

She said: ‘Don’t go attack an innocent public servant and go ruin his life, his career, whatever, just to try to get at me. This is seriously like one of the most disgusting political power moves that I think I’ve ever seen in my life.’

Malveaux previously served as the head of Louisiana’s Voter Fraud Division where he investigated the illegal practice of vote buying in the state. He was heavily featured in the book: ‘Five Dollars and a Pork Chop Sandwich: Vote Buying and the Corruption of Democracy.’

As the report emerged that Cantrell had reassigned a political rival’s aide, NOLA.com reported that the mayor was making her third trip to Europe in four months as she attended a conference in Amsterdam over the weekend.

DailyMail.com reached out to Moreno’s office for further comment but was told that they did not have any further comment other what the council president told Fox8.

Recently, the mayor was forced to pay for a series of flights after a city attorney was brought in who determined that Cantrell, as a city employee, was obliged by policy to seek the cheapest fares or reimburse the city for deluxe expenses.

Cantrell spent around $10,000 on her own flat bed seat and blew a similar amount on a first-class return to France earlier this year – while her aides traveled in coach.

Cantrell had previously caused outrage when she spent taxpayer money on first class air travel to France and Switzerland and excused it by saying economy class was ‘unsafe’ for black women, adding she had done nothing illegal.

‘Based on the policy review, however, I will have to reimburse,’ she said of the flights. ‘So I’m moving forward to do that,’ without specifying when she would do so.

At the same time she has admitted staying for free in a city-owned apartment in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous district. It has a market rate of $2,991 per month

‘Based on the policy review of the CAO, as well as the law department, it is very clear that business was done on behalf of the city of New Orleans, however, I will have to reimburse the city for those business expenses,’ she said.

At first she repeatedly refused to repay the cost of a luxury American Airlines flight from Washington Dulles Airport to Switzerland for herself in July, despite a city ban on luxury air travel.

‘My travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not of luxury,’ Cantrell said last Thursday at a press conference.

‘As all women know, our health and safety are often disregarded and we are left to navigate alone.

‘As the mother of a young child whom I live for, I am going to protect myself by any reasonable means in order to ensure I am there to see her grow into the strong woman I am raising her to be.

‘Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world black women walk in.’

But council members did not buy these excuses and had threatened to dock her pay in the 2023 budget to recover the funds.

‘I’m glad that we can put this behind us,’ Council President Helena Moreno said.

‘We have so many bigger issues to deal with. Obviously with public safety. We’ve got the budget coming up and that’s really what we’d like to be focused on.’

The policy enforcement to make Cantrell reimburse the city for her first-class flights came after she had given an extremely prickly response to journalists on Thursday when questioned on the matter.

‘All expenses incurred doing business on behalf of the city of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the city of New Orleans,’ Mayor Cantrell said speaking outside the Nix Library.

‘One thing is clear; I do my job and I will continue to do it with distinction and integrity every step of the way. And so, that’s what I have to say on that!’

Meanwhile, the city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission sent a report to the city council last Thursday asking for an investigation into Cantrell’s use of the apartment in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square.

It is owned by the city and managed by the French Market Corp., a city-affiliated agency, has a market rate of $2,991 per month.

A spokesperson for Cantrell and the city councilmember who sits on the FMC board have said that everything is legal according to the city’s terms with French Market Corp.

However, The MCC report included images of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment over several months as well as allegations from witnesses saying she has been staying overnight regularly at the apartment.

Moreno is asking for time to review the findings before agreeing to an investigation.

Cantrell is no stranger to property-related controversy. In 2014, the IRS placed a lien on her Broadmoor home over approximately $28K in unpaid taxes. Cantrell and her husband, Jason, owed $27,564.99 in taxes, interest and penalties for 2010, 2011 and 2012.

A spokesperson for Eugene Green, a Democrat who sits on the board of French Market Corp., said ‘Councilmember Green is not aware of any regulations or procedures that may have been violated.’

FMC records obtained by WWL-TV said that no rent was paid on the apartment between September 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

It’s also been alleged that a city employee has been used as a de facto building super to fix problems in the apartment.

The report shows Cantrell speaking with Byron Cornelison of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy about a leak in the bathroom and telling him when a good time to fix it would be.

She earlier wrote to him about getting Cox Cable employees to come fix the WiFi in the apartment.

Rafael Goyeneche, the president of the MCC, calls this arrangement improper for the mayor, saying ‘That’s an additional benefit tax-free that she’s been receiving. She doesn’t need to be residing there or using that. And I think that it’s a misuse and abuse of her authority. But I’m waiting to see what the city council’s position is.’

Goyeneche is demanding the council investigate.

‘The mayor’s usage of the city owned apartment at the Pontalba is consistent with the usage of previous mayors,’ Cantrell’s communications director, Gregory Joseph, responded.

‘In the 2013 franchise agreement there are no rules governing how that unit should be used and the FMC believes the mayor has no obligation to pay rent on that apartment because she’s using it in the same manner that previous mayors have enjoyed.’