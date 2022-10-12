Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not convene a special legislative session to let lawmakers consider repealing the state tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to that effect from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.

Speaking at a news event at a Sioux Falls supermarket, the Republican governor acknowledged that her campaign proposal does not currently have the votes needed to pass in the state Senate and will have to convince lawmakers when they meet again in January. Repealing the state grocery tax, which would cost the state about $100 million in annual revenue, has become a focal point in her reelection bid against her Democratic opponent, Rep. Jamie Smith.

Mention publicly opposed the withdrawal in March of this year, but changed course last month to promise that she would convince the legislature to lower the tax if she were re-elected. Smith supported repeal several times during his six years in the State House.

“I don’t want to put us in a situation where this bill fails,” Noem said, adding that she would work to convince senators that she has grown the state’s economy to a point where the state government can raise the $100 million. would not miss out on income.

The state has put a record amount in budget reserves under Noem’s leadership, but South Dakota’s economic growth has recently been left behind behind the rest of the country. Last year, it had the 15th lowest gross domestic product growth rate — the broadest measure of economic output — among states.

Smith held a news conference Wednesday, just half an hour before Noem’s event, to get the governor to call the legislature back to Pierre. The legislature can meet either by order of the governor or with two-thirds support from both houses.

“It’s an unethical tax on hard-working families because they all need food, especially in times of economic crisis,” Smith said of the 4.5% tax on food purchases.

He accused Noem of changing course on repeal for “political convenience” and said the sooner the tax is repealed, the sooner it can save people money at the supermarket checkout. He said there is little certainty that the governor will fulfill her promise to revoke, much less fulfill her full four-year term.

Noem has taken steps to position herself as a White House candidate in 2024, but on Wednesday she pledged to complete her second four-year term as governor.

“Absolutely that’s what I want to do,” she said. “Stay home here in South Dakota.”

PART: