Noel Gallagher cringes in embarrassment as entire restaurant serenades him with Wonderwall in Ibiza

Noel Gallagher was caught this week feeling embarrassed after an entire restaurant serenaded him with his own song.

The former Oasis singer, 55, was having lunch in Ibiza with his wife Sara MacDonald and son when he was recognized.

The surrounding customers started singing Wonderwall from Oasis to him and clapping along.

Hilarious: Noel Gallagher was caught this week looking embarrassed after an entire restaurant serenaded him with his own song

A stunned Noel winced and put his head in his hands as Sara reached for her phone to capture the hilarious moment much to his humiliation.

The funny interaction was all captured in a TikTok that quickly went viral, with the TikToker saying, ‘Noel Gallagher from Oasis in Ibiza!!! Everyone sang their song. I think he was a little embarrassed hehe.

Noel shares two sons Sonny, 11, and Donovan, 14, with Sara, and daughter Anaïs, 22, with his ex-wife Meg Matthews, although she was not with them on the trip.

It comes after he was branded despicable by disability charity Scope for allegedly making comments about belittling people with disabilities.

Spotted: The former Oasis singer, 55, was having lunch in Ibiza with his wife Sara and son when he was recognized

The singer was discussing his time at Glastonbury when he revealed he had seen Jamie T’s set on the John Peel set from the disabled viewing platform.

Noel revealed that he flashed his Access All Areas pass to gain entry for himself and Rita Ora after a security guard tried to stop him and said, ‘See that pass, mate? It brings me the damned truth.’

As reported by the mirrorNoel went on to joke that he would have “tipped someone out of a wheelchair” and let his son sit in it so they could sit in the front.

‘He should hang his head in shame’: Noel was branded ‘bad’ by disability organization Scope after his alleged comments

He is also said to have joked that he would “touch people on the forehead and tell them ‘to get up…you can walk’.”

Noel added: “I have to say, those handicapped cats have a great view of everything.”

Commenting on the comments, Warren Kirwan, media manager at Scope, the disability equality charity, told MailOnline: “The casual abuse and belittling of people with disabilities in this interview is despicable.”

Onstage: The singer was discussing his time at Glastonbury when he revealed that he had seen Jamie T’s set on the John Peel set from the disabled viewing platform (pictured during performance at the festival)

He continued: “Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan should know better and be ashamed of themselves. There is no excuse for this kind of language.

Moreover, accessible platforms are not for privileged rock stars and their friends. These platforms are there so people with disabilities can enjoy live music – without them many of our festivals would just be off limits.”

MailOnline contacted Noel’s representatives at the time for comment.

Performing at Glastonbury with his band High Flying Birds, Noel revealed that he enjoys the event as it has no ‘business connection’ as he has performed at numerous festivals throughout his career.

Noel chatted with Dermot O’Leary on his BBC Radio 2 show before taking to the Glastonbury stage for the fourth time, and the singer asked why he keeps coming back to the annual event.

Fun times: Noel was partying along with Rose Ferguson, Stella McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne at the festival

He said: ‘It’s the only festival in the world, in the truest sense of the word, I’ve done them all, they’re all big gigs in the field, sponsored by technology companies. This is the only one where it is a festival of the arts.

‘You can watch a movie, see a comedian, you can go to a knitting circle. I’m telling you, I’ve done them all and some of them have their own merits, but this is the one that stands out in the whole world. It’s a great thing and it’s one of the great things about this country.”

He added: “I come here more often than I play here, I’ve played here five times but I come every year, it affects your experience if you come to hang out because you don’t get flyers trying to sell insurance .

“You run into the locals here, you know, you run into the locals here, a man in a sailor hat and a woman with a picture of a pet that died 30 years ago and said, ‘Ooh, this is my little rough boy, he died about this time last year,” and you say, “Okay, do you know where the John Peel tent is?”.

Although it was Noel’s fourth show at Glastonbury, it was the first time he took the stage with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.