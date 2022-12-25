‘Nobody should spend the holidays in jail:’ Meek Mill saves 20 women in Philly prison

Rapper Meek Mill became the personal Christmas miracle of 20 families this holiday season when he posted bail for nearly two dozen women held in a Philadelphia-area correctional facility.

The Philly-born rapper, 35, bailed 20 incarcerated women who otherwise would not have been able to go home for the holidays.

Mill, whose first name is Robert Williams, said: “It was terrible for me to be away from my son over the holidays when I was in prison.”

Several of the women were released on Christmas Eve, some joined by their children and other loved ones in emotional pre-holiday reunions.

One of the female inmates released from Riverside Correctional Facility after Meek Mills posted their Christmas bail

A female inmate poses with her family after being reunited for Christmas

In 2008, Mill was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison and eight years of probation by a Philadelphia County Superior Court. He was released in early 2009 after seven months on a five-year probationary contract.

In 2017, he was again sentenced to prison for violating his parole. He served another five months at a Pennsylvania State Correction Institution.

After his stints behind bars and several run-ins with the law over the years, Mill, along with other household names, including Jay-Z and Robert Kraft, founded the REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to “probation and parole transform by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and well-being.”

The organization has so far passed 16 bills in 10 states in the name of working for “stable communities, stronger families, and greater public safety for all.”

On Saturday morning, Mill shared a post from REFORM on his Instagram story which showed one of the women being hugged by a loved one after being rededicated.

“They locked me away from my family yyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy away” from me, Mill wrote. “Blessings.”

In addition to their release, Mill also gave each woman a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts, according to a release from the organization.

After serving time in prison and several other run-ins with the law, Mill launched the REFORM Alliance, which aims to transform probation and parole laws in the US.

Riverside Correction Facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where 20 female inmates were bailed by rapper Meek Mill so they could spend Christmas with their families

As part of REFORM’s annual Season of Giving, more than 50 children whose lives have been impacted by the criminal justice system were treated to a range of special activities.

Some hung out with Mill and Philadelphia Eagles players Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, and Dallas Goedert, among others. Others were taken to a 76ers game, where they were treated to VIP suite tickets in their new Philly gear.

Mill has also spent the past year advocating that song lyrics should no longer be allowed in criminal cases.

A letter signed by Mills and a number of music industry contemporaries noted that plaintiffs have argued that “lyrics should be interpreted literally — in the words of one plaintiff, ‘autobiographical magazines’ — even though the genre is rooted in a long tradition of storytelling that privileged visual language’ and is ‘steeped in exaggeration’.

“This tactic effectively denies rap music the status of art, thereby giving prosecutors a dangerous advantage in court,” the letter continues. “Presenting rap lyrics as rhyming confessions of illegal behavior can often get them convicted even in the absence of other evidence.”