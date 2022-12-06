‘Nobody is above the law’: Minister stands by anti-protest laws that sent niece to jail

NSW government minister Alister Henskens has defended the state’s anti-protest laws that sent his own niece, Deanna Coco, to prison for up to 15 months, declaring “no one is above the law”. .
Henskens, the Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, voted in favor of legislation in March making obstruction of roads or transport routes an offense punishable by up to two years in prison.
The following month, Coco, known as Violet, was among four Fireproof Australia protesters who parked a truck on the Sydney Harbor Bridge during rush hour to protest inaction on climate change. Some stuck to the road and Coco got in the truck and lit a flare.
This week, the 32-year-old was sentenced to 15 months in jail with an eight-month non-parole period. Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet hailed the ruling as a “clear lesson” for those considering protesting in a way that disrupts traffic.
“If the protesters want to put our way of life at risk, then they should throw the book at them and that’s nice to see,” Perrottet said. “We want people to be able to protest, but to do it in a way that doesn’t upset people across New South Wales.”
Henskens, who is Coco’s uncle, showed no sympathy for her imprisonment and stuck to the law when asked for his opinion Tuesday.
“No one is above the law,” he said. “We are all equal before the law and individuals must take responsibility for their actions. It is up to our independent judicial system to determine the appropriate course of action in each individual case.
“I am a firm believer in the right to free expression, including in the form of legal and peaceful protest. NSW is one of the freest places in the world to express a point of view, with a very clear set of laws that I fully support.”