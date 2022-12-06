‘Nobody is above the law’: Minister stands by anti-protest laws that sent niece to jail

NSW government minister Alister Henskens has defended the state’s anti-protest laws that sent his own niece, Deanna Coco, to prison for up to 15 months, declaring “no one is above the law”. .

Henskens, the Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, voted in favor of legislation in March making obstruction of roads or transport routes an offense punishable by up to two years in prison.

Alister Henskens (left) and Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet watched the Socceroos live on the Sydney site last weekend. Credit:Flavio Brancaleone

The following month, Coco, known as Violet, was among four Fireproof Australia protesters who parked a truck on the Sydney Harbor Bridge during rush hour to protest inaction on climate change. Some stuck to the road and Coco got in the truck and lit a flare.

This week, the 32-year-old was sentenced to 15 months in jail with an eight-month non-parole period. Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet hailed the ruling as a “clear lesson” for those considering protesting in a way that disrupts traffic.