Nobel winner’s ingenious chemistry could lead to cancer breakthroughs

Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, center, Jonas Aqvist, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, left, and Olof Ramstrom, member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, announce the winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry at a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry are Caroline R. Bertozzi of the United States, Morten Meldal of Denmark and K. Barry Sharpless of the United States. Credit: Christine Olsson /TT News Agency via AP



“All kinds of crazy things” is how Carolyn Bertozzi, a 2022 Nobel laureate, describes her life’s work. Actually performing ‘chemistry in cells and in people’.

When she started her research in 1997, the Stanford professor only wanted to observe the evolution of certain molecules on the surface of cancer cells.

Thanks to her discoveries, at least two companies, including one she co-founded, are developing innovative cancer treatments.

The multitude of applications enabled by her findings is impressive: delivering treatments with extreme precision, better understanding how drugs work in the body, visualizing certain bacteria, just to name a few.

“I can’t even really list them. I never foreseen the vast majority of those applications,” she told AFP in an interview.

The Nobel Prize Committee on Wednesday recognized Bertozzi’s groundbreaking claims, making her the only eighth woman to win the chemistry prize, at just 55 years old.

Lego pieces

Her journey began when she discovered a passion for organic chemistry while taking pre-medicine courses at Harvard.

The subject is notoriously—devilishly, according to many—tough, but she says a “great professor,” the late David Evans, brought it to life—and changed the course of her life.

“I said forget the medical stuff. I’m going to be a chemist,” said Bertozzi, whose sister is a professor of applied mathematics and father of a retired physics professor.

After completing her postdoctoral research and at the faculty of UC Berkeley, she wanted to take a closer look at glycans: complex carbohydrates, or sugars, found on the surface of cells, which “go through structural changes” when they become cancerous.

At the time, “there was no tool to image sugars, such as in a microscope, for example,” she said.

She had an idea that required two chemicals that fit together perfectly, like pieces of Lego.

The first Lego is supplied to the cells via a sugar. The cell metabolizes it and places it on the tip of the glycan. The second piece of Lego, a fluorescent molecule, is injected into the body.

The two Lego pieces click together, and voila: hidden glycans reveal themselves under a microscope.

This technique is inspired by the “click chemistry” developed independently by Danish Morten Meldal and American Barry Sharpless-Bertozzi’s co-winners. But their discoveries were based on the use of copper as a catalyst, which is toxic to the body.

One of Bertozzi’s big leaps was achieving the same type of ultra-efficient response without copper.

The other tour de force: making everything happen without disrupting other processes in the body.

“The great thing is you can grab the two Legos and snap them together, even if they’re surrounded by millions of other very similar plastic toys,” she explains.

She coined the term “bioorthogonal chemistry,” meaning a reaction that does not interfere with other biochemical processes. Perfecting the technique took 10 years.

‘Circle of Science’

Researchers are now taking advantage of these breakthroughs to develop cancer treatments.

Glycans on cancer cells “can hide the cancer cell from the immune system — and so your body can’t fight it, it can’t see it,” she explains.

Using bioorthogonal chemistry, “we’ve created a new type of drug that basically works like a lawnmower,” says Bertozzi.

The first Lego attaches to the surface of the cancer cell, and the second, which snaps onto it, is equipped with an enzyme that “cuts away the sugars like it’s grass, it mows the grass, and the sugars fall off,” she says. says with a smile.

The drug is currently being tested in the early stages of a clinical trial.

Another company wants to use bioorthogonal chemistry to better target cancer treatment. The first piece of Lego is injected into a tumor, then a second, carrying the drug, attaches and only acts on the target.

“So that the oncologist can treat the tumor and kill the tumor without exposing the person’s entire body to a toxic chemical,” she says.

“What the future holds is hopefully an impact on human health,” says Bertozzi. “But the people who decide that more than I do are the students and postdocs who come to my lab.”

Hundreds of them, current and former, filled her inbox with congratulations this morning.

“That’s really the cycle of science — it’s mentoring and then mentoring,” she adds. And “supervising students gives you the opportunity to increase the impact of your science.”

Click chemistry, Nobel Prize-winning science that ‘can change the world’

