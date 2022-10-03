Nobel shines light on paleogenetics, study of ancient DNA

Paleogenetics uses dormant DNA fragments to discover more about the history of mankind’s ancient ancestors.



While some may have been surprised that the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded Monday to a paleogeneticist, researchers say understanding our distant ancestors helps explain modern human health, even when it comes to COVID.

New Nobel laureate Svante Paabo is considered the father of both paleogenetics and paleonomics, which aim to reconstruct the genetic information of long-extinct human relatives.

But the award may have led some to wonder why a pioneer in this field won the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

For example, what’s the medical benefit of knowing that modern humans have an average of about two percent Neanderthal DNA, one of Paabo’s great discoveries?

For the second year in a row, the scientists behind mRNA vaccines were among the odds-maker’s favorites, with millions around the world learning about the technology after putting it in their arms.

But the Nobels, who tend to reward research from decades in the past, chose Paabo.

“This revolutionary research into genetics and evolution is within the scope of topics that can and should be recognized by the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine,” said David Pendlebury, head of research at the ISI Institute at the analysis company Clarivate.

“However, it is not a prize for a discovery relevant to clinical medicine, which many had anticipated this year after a Nobel Prize in physiology last year,” he said in a statement.

‘Quite right’

Paleogeneticist Eva-Maria Geigl of the French research firm CNRS said it was “fully justified” to award Paabo a Nobel Prize in medicine.

“We must not forget that medicine is the practice of keeping people in good health, so we need to understand biology first,” she told AFP.

Paabo himself gave an example of this in 2020, when he showed that people with a certain piece of Neanderthal DNA are more likely to develop more severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The research could point to a possible reason why COVID has often been found to be more deadly in places like South Asia, where many people have the DNA segment, compared to Africa, where it is much less common.

But the research is unlikely to contribute to a new COVID treatment or approach.

And it “is only a small, secondary topic” of Paabo’s vast body of research, Geigl said.

It does, however, serve as an example of how paleogenetics weaves together the present with the distant past.

“For example, we can understand which genes allowed us to adapt in the past, and thus which ones are important for our current health,” said genetic anthropologist Evelyne Heyer of the French National Museum of Natural History, referring in particular to the case of diabetes mellitus.

Crisis in the field

But in a way, it was this unique blend of past and present that plunged the field into crisis in the early 2000s, a decade after it first rose to prominence.

Numerous paleogenetics papers turned out to be incorrect, as DNA from modern humans was accidentally mixed with samples from ancient humans.

Apparently, it had proved difficult for researchers not to contaminate their samples with their own DNA, which was no problem for paleogeneticists working with animals.

With the discipline being questioned, Paabo and other researchers led the way to develop more reliable and advanced techniques.

Now, paleogeneticists have created a vast library of knowledge about the recent evolution of our species that provides insight not only into medical problems, but also social issues such as migration.

“We have thousands of ancient genomes that have been published, not only from Neanderthals but also from more recent humans,” Heyer said.

“They showed us that we all have migrant ancestry, that we are a patchwork quilt,” she added.

“It’s fundamental to how our species sees itself.”

Paabo said in an interview released Monday by the Nobels, “It’s interesting to consider that if Neanderthals had survived another 40,000 years, how would that affect us?”

Would there be “racism against Neanderthals because they were different from us?”

