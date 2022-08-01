Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman mocked for insisting America ISN’T in a recession

Economist and New York Times opinion writer Paul Krugman has been ruthlessly criticized after claiming the US was not in a recession and that the term “didn’t matter” in a CNN interview Sunday.

Krugman, 69, appeared on the network’s Reliable Sources talk show to discuss the state of the US economy, and was asked almost immediately by host Brian Stelter, “Are we in a recession and does the term matter?”

“No, we’re not, and no we don’t,” Krugman replied curtly. “None of the usual criteria that real experts use says we’re in a recession right now. And who cares?

“You know, the state of the economy is what it is.”

The response sparked a flurry of criticism, especially since late last week it emerged that US GDP contracted for the second quarter in a row – a popular indicator of recession.

A recession is defined as a “widespread and prolonged downturn in economic activity” and was described in 2000 by former President Bill Clinton as “two consecutive quarters of negative growth.”

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has refused to acknowledge the signs of recession, and Krugman has been declared a Democrat, having often used his New York Times opinion column to protest Republican lawmakers and policies.

Democrat President Joe Biden and his officials point to statistics such as record job growth and steady levels of consumer spending to argue that the country is not yet in a recession.

But with inflation at its highest in 40 years, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to compensate and the US housing market slowing rapidly after a two-year boom, Biden’s valuations have plunged to all-time lows.

It comes as a CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker Survey released Sunday suggested the state of the economy is the main concern for US voters ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Krugman’s comments on CNN sparked a storm of discord on social media from high-profile figures, including fellow economists, journalists and politicians.

Krugman, a world-renowned economist who previously taught at MIT and Princeton University, won a 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in economics for his contribution to the evolution of international trade theories.

However, he has long had a reputation for being overconfident in his economic and social predictions — many of which have turned out to be completely wrong — and he is often accused of copying economic rhetoric in line with the Democratic party, whose candidates he has previously supported.

Journalist Glen Greenwald took aim at Krugman’s seemingly obvious political affiliations, accusing CNN and the economist of protecting the Biden government, adding that their blatant following of the party line “is a new level of audacity, no matter how low your opinion about them already is’.

In the meantime, director of investment company Thiel Capital and mathematical physicist Eric Weinstein tweeted: ‘As an academic from another field, have you dealt with economics professionally? If not, it’s just like this: ‘Reason, fact, analysis, total nonsense, fact, a lie, fact.’

And Winklevoss investment company co-founder Cameron Winklevoss said media companies simply allowed Krugman to spread “misinformation” about the economy.

‘I get a déjà vu when I see Mr. ‘I was wrong about inflation’, who rejected the recession. Krugman is arguably the most intellectually dishonest ”true expert” there is. Of course the corporate media continues to give him a platform to spread misinformation,” he wrote.

Biden on Thursday sought to allay Americans’ concerns about the economy’s strength after data showed it had shrunk for two quarters in a row.

Top White House officials said employers are still hiring, unemployment is at its lowest level in 50 years and manufacturers are still investing, leading Biden to conclude, “That doesn’t sound like a recession to me.”

But the president has been criticized from both sides of the aisle for being slow to respond to the growing financial burden on Americans, and multiple surveys have shown that American voters feel that the president is disconnected from their struggle.

A recent CNN A poll found that just 30 percent of Americans agree with the way they handle the economy, and nearly 7 in 10 think the president hasn’t paid attention to the country’s worst problems.

Ted Cruz, meanwhile, took aim at the president by sharing a clip of his Democratic predecessor Clinton describing a recession as “two consecutive quarters of negative growth.”

The Republican lawmaker retweeted a video clip of Clinton sitting in the White House on December 19, 2000, with new Republican President George W. Bush.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said ‘Bill Clinton was right’ when the former Democratic president defined a recession as ‘two quarters in a row’ of negative economic growth

When asked about his fears of an impending recession, Clinton replied, “Well, a recession is two quarters in a row of negative growth.”

“Bill Clinton was right,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

In general, the economy is the voters’ main problem during the midterms, with inflation a close second, according to a CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker Survey released on Sunday.

A combined 95 percent of voters say the issue is important to them in the way they will vote – 79 percent say the issue is “very important” and a further 16 percent say it is “somewhat important.”

Only 5 percent of voters say inflation is not important to them when casting their vote.