Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

STOCKHOLM (AP) – Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for his discoveries about human evolution that provided important insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared to our extinct cousins, the prize’s panel said.

Paabo has been at the forefront of developing new techniques that allow researchers to compare the genome of modern humans with that of other hominins – the Neanderthals and Denisovans.

Although Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA — often referred to as the code of life — scientists have been able to fully understand the connections between species.

This included the time when modern humans and Neanderthals diverged as a species, determined to be about 800,000 years ago, said Anna Wedell, chair of the Nobel Committee.

“Paabo and his team also surprisingly found that the gene flow had occurred from Neanderthals to Homo sapiens, showing that they had children together during periods of coexistence,” she said.

This one transfer of genes between hominin species influences how the immune system of modern humans responds to infections, such as the coronavirus. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes.

“Svante Pääbo has discovered the genetic makeup of our closest relatives, the Neanderthals and the Denison hominins,” Nils-Göran Larsson, a member of the Nobel Council, told the Associated Press after the announcement. “And the slight differences between these extinct human forms and us as humans today will provide important insight into our bodily functions and how our brains evolved and so on.”

Paabo, 67, conducted his prize-winning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Paabo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1982. According to the Nobel Foundation, it is the eighth time that the son or daughter of a Nobel laureate has also won a Nobel Prize. Only once has a father-son duo shared the same Nobel Prize: in 1915 when Sir William Henry Bragg and his son William Laurence Bragg won the physics prize together.

Scientists in the field praised the Nobel Committee’s choice this year.

David Reich, a geneticist at Harvard Medical School, said he was delighted that the group honored the field of ancient DNA, which he feared would “fall between the cracks.”

By recognizing that DNA can be preserved for tens of thousands of years — and developing ways to extract it — Paabo and his team created a whole new way to answer questions about our past, Reich said. That work was the basis for an “explosive growth” of ancient DNA studies in recent decades.

“It completely reconfigured our understanding of human variation and human history,” Reich said, adding that Paabo was “more than anyone else the pioneer in this field.”

The drug award was the start of a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues with the physics prize on Tuesday, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 will be announced on Friday and the prize for economics on October 10.

Last year’s drug recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries about how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The prizes include a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be awarded on December 10. The money comes from a bequest from the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

