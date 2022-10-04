Nobel Prize 2022 in physics awarded to Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded this year to three scientists for their research into quantum mechanics.

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger received credit for advances in our understanding of the behavior of subatomic particles, opening the door to further work on supercomputers and encrypted communications.

Quantum mechanics is the science that describes nature on the smallest scale.

The awards were presented for “experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell’s inequalities and groundbreaking quantum information science,” the awarding agency said Tuesday.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the laureates enabled further basic research and may also pave the way for new practical technology.

“There is now a vast area of ​​research encompassing quantum computers, quantum networks and secure quantum encrypted communications,” the statement said.

Frenchman Aspect, 75, is affiliated with Université Paris-Saclay and École Polytechnique, Palaiseau, while American Clauser, 79, runs his own company in California. Zeilinger, 77, is affiliated with the University of Vienna.

The same trio won the Wolf Prize together in 2010.

Speaking by phone at a press conference following the announcement, Zeilinger said he was “still a little shocked” when he learned he had received the award.

“But it’s a very positive shock,” he added.

The Nobel Committee said Clauser, 79, developed quantum theories that were first put forward in a practical experiment in the 1960s.

Aspect, 75, was able to close a loophole in those theories, while Zeilinger demonstrated a phenomenon called quantum teleportation, which can effectively transmit information over distances.

“Entanglement allows you to transfer all the information an object carries to another place where the object has been reassembled, as it were,” says Zeilinger.

He added that this only works for small particles.

“It’s not like in the Star Trek movies (where someone is) transporting something, especially not the person, over some distance,” he said.

When he began his research, Zeilinger said the experiments were “completely philosophical without any possible use or application.”

Since then, however, the laureate’s work has been used to develop the field of quantum computing, quantum networks, and secure quantum-encrypted communications.

This is because scientists can now transport greater amounts of complex information, with less vulnerability to hackers.

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced today’s winners at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

The more than a century old prize, worth 10 million Swedish kronor (£800,000), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

“Quantum information science is a vibrant and rapidly evolving field,” said Eva Olsson, member of the Nobel Committee.

“It has broad and potential implications in areas such as secure information transfer, quantum computing and sensing technology.

‘Its origins can be traced back to that of quantum mechanics.

“The predictions have opened doors to another world, and it has also shaken the foundations of how we interpret measurements.”

Physics is the second Nobel Prize to be awarded this week, after Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday.

Created in the will of Alfred Nobel, who made a fortune from his invention of dynamite, the prestigious awards for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901 with some interruptions, mainly the two world wars.

The Physics Prize has often taken center stage among the awards, featuring well-known names in science such as Albert Einstein, Max Planck, Pierre Curie and Marie Curie, and rewarding breakthroughs that have changed the way we see the world.

While physicists often tackle problems that at first glance seem far removed from everyday concerns—tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time—their research lays the foundation for many practical applications of science.

Many applications rely on how quantum mechanics allows two or more particles to exist in a shared state, regardless of how far apart they are.

This is called entanglement and has been one of the most discussed elements of quantum mechanics since the theory was formulated.

Albert Einstein talked about ghostly action at a distance, and Erwin Schrödinger said that this was the most important property of quantum mechanics.

This year’s laureates have explored these entangled quantum states and their experiments have laid the foundation for the revolution currently underway in quantum technology.

Monday kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements, with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the Prize in Medicine on Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided important insights into our immune system.

On Wednesday they continue with chemistry and on Thursday literature.

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 will be announced on Friday and the prize for economics on October 10.