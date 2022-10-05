Nobel physics winner wanted to topple quantum theory he vindicated

American physicist John Clauser poses at his home in Walnut Creek, California, on October 4, 2022, after winning the Nobel Prize in Physics.



American physicist John Clauser won the Nobel Prize in 2022 for a groundbreaking experiment justifying quantum mechanics – a fundamental theory that governs the subatomic world and which today forms the basis for an emerging class of ultra-powerful computers.

But when he did his work in the 1970s, Clauser was actually hoping for the opposite result: to turn the field upside down and prove Albert Einstein was right to reject it, he told AFP in an interview.

“The truth is, I had strong hopes that Einstein would win, which would mean that quantum mechanics was making incorrect predictions,” the 79-year-old said by phone from his home in Walnut Creek, just outside San Francisco.

Clauser was born in Pasadena in 1942 and owes his father, an engineer who designed aircraft in the war and founded the department of aviation at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, for instilling in him a lifelong love of science.

“I used to wander around his lab and say, ‘Wow, oh boy, when I grow up I want to be a scientist so I can play with these fun toys too.'”

A graduate student at Columbia in the mid-1960s, he became interested in quantum physics in addition to his graduate work on radio astronomy.

Quantum entanglement

According to quantum mechanics, two or more particles can exist in a so-called entangled state – what happens to one in an entangled pair determines what happens to the other, regardless of their distance.

The fact that this happened immediately contradicted Einstein’s theory of relativity, which stated that nothing—including information—can travel faster than the speed of light.

In 1935, he dismissed this element of quantum entanglement – called non-locality – as “spooky action at a distance.”

Einstein instead believed that “hidden variables” that instructed the particles what state to assume should be at play, putting him at odds with his great friend but intellectual opponent Niels Bohr, a founder of quantum theory.

In 1964, Northern Irish physicist John Bell proposed a theoretical way to measure whether there were indeed hidden variables in quantum particles. Clauser realized that if he could create the right experiment, he could solve the long-standing Bohr-Einstein debate.

“My thesis advisor thought it was a distraction from my work in astrophysics,” he recalled, but undaunted, wrote to Bell, encouraging him to take up the idea.

It wasn’t until Clauser completed his PhD and took a job at UC Berkeley that he could actually begin the experiment, along with collaborator Stuart Freedman.

They pointed a laser at calcium atoms, causing it to emit particles of entangled photon pairs that fired in opposite directions, and used filters on the side to measure whether they were correlated.

After hundreds of thousands of runs, they found that the pairs correlated more than Einstein predicted, demonstrating the reality of “ghostly action” with hard data.

At the time, the field’s leading lights were unimpressed, Clauser said, including famed physicist Richard Feynman who told him the work was “totally stupid, you’re wasting everyone’s time and money” and threw him out of his office.

Questioning the basics of quantum mechanics was deemed unnecessary.

Quantum Computing

That was not the view of the Nobel Committee, which awarded Clauser, Alain Aspect of France and Anton Zeilinger of Austria the most prestigious scientific prize in the world for their groundbreaking work to advance the field.

“It took a long time for people to realize the importance of the work,” Clauser chuckled.

“But I suppose it’s some justification. Everyone told me it was stupid.”

Einstein’s theory had more appeal to Clauser than Bohr’s, which he confessed he didn’t fully understand.

But over time, he realized the real value of his and his fellow winners’ experiments. Demonstrating that a single piece of information can be spread through space is at the heart of quantum computers today.

Clauser pointed to China’s quantum-encrypted Micius communications satellite, which relies on entangled photons thousands of miles apart.

“We haven’t proven what quantum mechanics is — we’ve proven what quantum mechanics isn’t,” he said, “and knowing what it isn’t has practical applications.”

