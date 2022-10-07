Nobel peace prize 2022 winners announced: Jailed Belarusian human rights activist among winners

<!–

Imprisoned Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties have won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the judges wanted to honor ‘three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in the neighboring countries of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.’

“Through their consistent efforts in favor of human values ​​and antimilitarism and principles of justice, this year’s laureates have revitalized and honored Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and brotherhood among nations, a vision most needed in the world today,” she told reporters in Oslo.

She also called on Belarus to release Byalyatski from prison.

The awards carry a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kroner (almost $900,000) and will be presented on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

The award has previously focused on groups and activists who try to prevent conflicts, alleviate distress and protect human rights.

Last year’s winners have had a tough time since receiving the award. Journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines have fought for the survival of their news organizations, defying government efforts to silence them

They were honored last year for ‘their efforts to protect freedom of expression, which is a prerequisite for democracy and lasting peace.’

A week of Nobel Prize announcements began on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the prize in medicine for unlocking secrets from Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics on Tuesday.

Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can maintain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to the Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless and the Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way to ‘snap molecules together’ which can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

The French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday.

The panel praised her for mixing fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.

The Nobel Prize in Economics 2022 will be announced on Monday.