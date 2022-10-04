Nobel panel to announce winner of physics prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

While physicists often tackle problems that at first glance seem far removed from everyday concerns — tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time — their research provides the basis for many practical applications of science.

Last year the prize was awarded to three scientists — Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi — whose work has helped explain and predict complex forces of nature, expanding our understanding of climate change.

A Week of Nobel Prize Announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo will receive the prize in medicine on Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided important insights into our immune system.

On Wednesday they continue with chemistry and on Thursday literature. The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 will be announced on Friday and the prize for economics on October 10.

The prizes include a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be awarded on December 10. The money comes from a bequest from the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

____

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

PART: