Nobel panel to announce winner of chemistry prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner or winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Last year the prize was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan for finding an ingenious and more environmentally friendly way to build molecules that the Nobel panel said “already benefits humanity immensely”.

A Week of Nobel Prize Announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receives the prize in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided important insights into our immune system.

Three scientists together won the prize in physics on Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that small particles can maintain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, which can be used for specialized computers and to encode information.

Thursday the prizes will continue with literature. The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 will be announced on Friday and the economics prize on Monday.

The prizes include a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be awarded on December 10. The money comes from a bequest from the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

