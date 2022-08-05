Noah Williams battles through injury to capture Commonwealth gold for England alongside Matty Lee

Into the water and out of a shadow. Matty Lee and his partner Noah Williams won a beautiful gold medal for England on Friday night through quite a bit of pain and effort in the 10m synchronized diving.

As a home pair, and with Lee the reigning Olympic champion from his previous work with Tom Daley, they were the favourites, indeed leading through three of the six rounds.

But the drama and uncertainty came in the fourth, when Williams experienced severe cramps during his dive. That allowed Canadian duo Rylan Mackenzie Wiens and Nathan Milner Zsombor-Murray to take the top spot at the same time and also raised questions about whether Williams was fit enough to get it back.

Matty Lee (left) from England and Noah Williams won gold in 10m synchronized diving

His limp from the pool and discomfort as he climbed the stairs hinted at a campaign going south, but an exceptional fifth attempt brought the English back forward and they finished well with a forward four and a half somersault to win with 420.78 points, 15.93 clear of the Canadians.

“After the fourth dive, I could barely walk,” Williams said. “It’s not serious, I think it was cramping and maybe adrenaline. I needed a massage in between dives.’

For Lee, the win added the Commonwealth crown to the European and Olympic titles he won with Daley. Inevitably, and perhaps sadly, those wins were primarily seen in the context of Daley, but in his absence Lee took his share of the limelight.

Lee (right) won Olympic gold together with Tom Daley at the 2020 Games in Tokyo

‘This is why I dive,’ said Lee, 24. ‘In the Commonwealth Games, I never did exactly what I wanted to do.

“I missed in 2014, had a crappy Games in 2018, but I’m so happy that me and Noah just broke the synchro and got gold.

“You don’t often get the chance to do this (in front of a home crowd). That wasn’t luck out there, that was pure skill – but we’re lucky to get gold in front of the home crowd. i’m ecstatic’

The second English couple of Ben Cutmore and Kyle Kothari came in fourth.

Previously, Jack Laugher and his partner Ant Harding won his seventh gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on the 3m springboard synchronized. It followed 24 hours after Laugher, the 2016 Olympic champion, won the 1-meter springboard event.

He said: ‘Obviously two golds are great. I think Tony and I wanted to conclude from this that we wanted to get another good performance under our belts. Tony certainly achieved that. I still have some things to improve.’