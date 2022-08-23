Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things reveals he has a summer job as a lifeguard ‘just for fun’

Noah Schnapp admitted that when he’s not on the set of Stranger Things, he works hard at a separate summer job.

The 17-year-old explained during an interview with Show off that he has a short-term job as a lifeguard, adding that the job “keep me going.”

In addition to working on the upcoming and final season of the hit Netflix show, he also stated that he has been accepted into The University of Pennsylvania.

Hard work: Noah Schnapp, 17, revealed during a recent interview with Flaunt that he has a summer job as a lifeguard; seen in May in Beverly Hills

Opening his summer gig, the talented actor added, “It’s kind of ‘just for fun’.

The Bridge Of Spies star said that even though he’s on one of the biggest Netflix shows, “I kind of grew up with normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it kind of kept me going. ‘

Noah recently celebrated his landmark high school graduation and plans to attend his “dream school,” the University of Pennsylvania, to study business administration.

While he will continue to pursue his passion for acting, he gave an explanation as to why he wanted to go to college.

“Acting was just a bit repetitive, and I wanted to try something new,” Noah told the publication.

New pursuits: Despite his success on the Netflix series, Stranger Things, the budding star has plans to study business at the University of Pennsylvania; seen in season 3 of Stranger Things

Noah stated that his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, also has similar feelings and plans.

Millie Bobby Brown is doing the same with her education, she’s learning about different things. I thought it would make more sense to do something else. And doing business was a pretty obvious next thing for me.’

In addition to school being a big focus, the actor spoke with Variety how acting will still be a big part of his life.

‘I like acting. It was a hobby. It remains a hobby. It’s so much fun. I love to step into each character’s shoes and just vent no matter what the scene is, so I’ll never stop doing that,” he said.

‘But it’s nice to discover different things. I would love to direct and produce and write and be an entrepreneur and do all those different things.’

Hit Series: Noah joined Stranger Things when he was 12 years old and played one of the lead roles of Will Byers

Other ventures: In addition to acting, Noah ventured to launch his own vegan hazelnut spread called TBH, or To Be Honest; pictured in 2020

In addition to being an on-screen star, Noah has a devoted following of 4.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 27.3 million fans on Instagram.

He opened up to Variety about having such a high profile when it comes to being a media influencer.

“It sure is fun. I’d say I’m the most active on social media in the cast and quite involved with my fans. Frankly, I love it.’

“Social media, it’s a great way to connect with them and while it can be super transparent at times and they know everything about me, it’s okay because my fans are amazing and they’re super protective,” he added up. .

Talented: Other roles Noah has had in the past include the character of Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Before turning 18 later this year in October, Noah launched his own vegan hazelnut spread called TBH, or To Be Honest, as early as 2021.

He told Show off“It’s always been a passion of mine health, and the planet, and being environmentally conscious. It’s always been something I’ve cared about.’

The star will soon be back in the shoes of Will Byers to film the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“The Duffers say for next season they will focus more on Will and build that storyline. I think that’s super exciting,” he told Variety.