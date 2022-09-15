Noah Cyrus admits she ‘lost all hope, strength and faith’ before her ‘breakdown’

Noah Cyrus “lost all hope, strength and faith” when she was gripped by an addiction to “downers, prescription pills, painkillers and Xanax.”

The singer and actress, 22, who is Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, told how she was ‘completely wrapped up in that drug’ [Xanax]before she suffered a “bad luck” that led her to seek help with her addiction and mental health issues.

The musician explained that her new album, The Hardest Part, was inspired by her struggles and “exhausting” battle with addiction, which came to a head in late 2020.

Speaking in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1she said: ‘This album came about at a time when I had a lot of change in my life.

“In late December 2020, I decided to try and quit my addiction to downers, prescription pills, painkillers, Xanax. That was kind of my drug of choice. And I was all wrapped up in that medicine.

“And when I had just lost all hope and all faith and all strength to carry on, I just collapsed and asked for help. Where I’ve been denying, denying, denying and pushing away for so long, where I finally just said, “I can’t lie to you anymore”.’

Noah explained that her road to recovery began with a phone call to her therapist who helped her realize she needed help with her struggles.

She explained, “I called my therapist. I called my psychiatrist. And I think there was a lot of confusion that a lot of things clicked for them where a lot of stories in the past didn’t make sense.

“A lot of things clicked and I got the help that I needed and also that I deserve and that every person with an addiction or mental health deserves. And around that time I met a new manager.

“He’s a huge part of me and my happiness today, really. And you can’t say that often. I sincerely mean that.

“For the first time in my career, I feel like I’m really taken care of and taken care of, my well-being and who I am. Who I am personally and not as an artist.’

Noah admitted she was “exhausted all the time” in the depths of her addiction, adding that it was “hard” to find the energy to work on her mental health.

She told Zane, “I didn’t have the energy to create. I didn’t have the energy to tell the truth or I was always writing.

“I think one thing has always stayed the same with me is how honest I have been and honest about what’s going on inside and my mental health.

“I mean with my fans, I’m very honest about my mental health and growing up, how hard that was for me in the public eye.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know. I’ve had to put a lot of it into my music and I’ve always been very honest about that and met people who took that out of me.’

Noah went on to say that at her lowest point, she “didn’t want to live anymore,” because she found the prospect of living “very painful.”

She continued: “There are a lot of personal things that I had to come to terms with. I’ve recognized it and I’m sure to heal it. But I also think I didn’t want to live at the time. Not me.

“And I was just waiting for a day when maybe I wouldn’t wake up. I don’t know where it went. There were many scary moments.

“I just know I was trying to avoid being alive or maybe feeling like I was alive because sometimes it’s really painful to be alive.

“Going back to where I am now, this second one is something that if I’ve experienced this feeling and this life before it wasn’t easy, life isn’t easy for anyone.

“Everyone’s life is a habit to them and their pain is a habit and their heartache is a habit, but it’s the first time or the first time in a damn long time that I’ve felt this feeling within myself of just peaceful happiness and just live a day during the day and go to sleep without hoping I won’t wake up.’

Noah urged other listeners to seek help if they feel they are struggling, telling Zane, “Just the talk, lifesaving, the talk. I know some people aren’t as lucky to get the resources that some of us have as we are with psychiatrists and therapy.

“I understand and it pains me that not everyone has access because it is very important to me. But there are ways online, numbers you can call, hotlines, calls, people in your life.

“When you’re a younger kid at school, an adult at school, a doctor, someone you really trust. If you don’t trust anyone in your family, if you trust anyone else, talk to them. That is good.

“It’s okay not to trust people close to you when you feel that way. How you feel is how you feel. But open the conversation for everyone to get those feelings moving and to get somewhere, just to start somewhere. I’m so happy to be here.’

After overcoming her slump and drug addiction, Noah told Zane she is now busy releasing her upcoming album.

‘You know what? I think you met me right before I lost who I was. I was still a child, but I forgot who I was for a long time,” she said.

“And I think moving forward is also for me personally, which I think you asked musically as well, but for me personally I’m now making peace with that person who’s been through it all in the last three, four years.

“I had to make peace with other things to get to where I am now. And now I have to make peace with who I was then.

“I want to make music on my own terms and art on my own terms and whoever agrees to it, I love it. And I love that.

“They love my music and I love that they love to sing, but I’m never going to adjust to anything again. I just want to be myself. I just want to write music. I love music. I like to write songs.’

Noah previously spoke about her Xanax addiction during an interview with Rolling Stone in July, saying she initially tried the drug at age 18, a time when she was “surrounded by people” who gave her access to the narcotics.

“My then boyfriend, when I was 18, was the first person to give me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond,” the Nashville-born singer told the outlet. “I think I wanted to fit in with him.

She continued, “I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everyone was doing. Once I felt it was possible to silence things for a while and numb your pain, it was over.’