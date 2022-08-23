Noah Centineo debuts SHAVED head and new tattoo on the side of his skull while out in Los Angeles
Noah Centineo debuts shaved head and new tattoo on the side of his skull while in Los Angeles
Noah Centineo, who became a Hollywood heartthrob after starring in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, was almost unrecognizable while he was in Los Angeles.
While debuting a dramatically different look, including a fully shaved head, during a shopping trip with friends, the 26-year-old actor unveiled a new patch of ink on the side of his skull.
The tattoo, featuring what appeared to be a bear and two cubs, is above his left ear.
While enjoying a laid-back afternoon on Tuesday, the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star wore a black hoodie, matching sweatpants, a white t-shirt and sneakers.
His outing comes just weeks after he also talked about working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam, which is due out at Comic-Con in October.
While talking about his physical transformation to play Atom Smasher, he revealed that he had gained 25 pounds.
During a panel, he revealed that he had “a lot of burgers” and “a lot of chicken” to go from “180 to 205.”
In addition, the artist raved about the joy of portraying a superhero after growing up “pretending to have superpowers.”
“When we put on that suit and they put the hood on for the first time and I looked in the mirror… it was like an explosion of joy… It just blows you away,” he gushed, according to Additional TV.
Full head of hair: The hunk became famous for his luscious, curly hair (pictured in April 2022)
In addition to playing Atom-Smasher in the DC Comics-based feature, Centineo portrayed He-Man in the upcoming reboot movie for the Masters Of The Universe franchise, released on September 16, 2021.
He is best known for SPF-18, The Perfect Date, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You, Sierra Burgess is a Loser and more.
Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, the hunk moved to Los Angeles for his final three years of high school.
Cool Guy: In addition to playing the role of Atom-Smasher in the DC Comics-based feature, Centineo portrayed He-Man in the upcoming reboot movie for the Masters Of The Universe franchise, released September 16, 2021; seen last month