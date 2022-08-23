Noah Centineo debuts SHAVED head and new tattoo on the side of his skull while out in Los Angeles

<!–

Noah Centineo, who became a Hollywood heartthrob after starring in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, was almost unrecognizable while he was in Los Angeles.

While debuting a dramatically different look, including a fully shaved head, during a shopping trip with friends, the 26-year-old actor unveiled a new patch of ink on the side of his skull.

The tattoo, featuring what appeared to be a bear and two cubs, is above his left ear.

While enjoying a laid-back afternoon on Tuesday, the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star wore a black hoodie, matching sweatpants, a white t-shirt and sneakers.

His outing comes just weeks after he also talked about working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam, which is due out at Comic-Con in October.

While talking about his physical transformation to play Atom Smasher, he revealed that he had gained 25 pounds.

During a panel, he revealed that he had “a lot of burgers” and “a lot of chicken” to go from “180 to 205.”

In addition, the artist raved about the joy of portraying a superhero after growing up “pretending to have superpowers.”

“When we put on that suit and they put the hood on for the first time and I looked in the mirror… it was like an explosion of joy… It just blows you away,” he gushed, according to Additional TV.

In addition to playing Atom-Smasher in the DC Comics-based feature, Centineo portrayed He-Man in the upcoming reboot movie for the Masters Of The Universe franchise, released on September 16, 2021.

He is best known for SPF-18, The Perfect Date, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You, Sierra Burgess is a Loser and more.

Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, the hunk moved to Los Angeles for his final three years of high school.