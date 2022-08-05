NOAA predicts up to 20 named Atlantic storms after last year’s caused $70 billion in damages

The East Coast could face a difficult time in the coming months, with more violent-than-normal hurricane activity forecasted.

Between 14 and 20 storms strong enough to be named by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are expected in 2022, with up to 10 of them classified as hurricanes. Mentioned storms have winds over 39 mph and hurricanes have winds over 74 mph.

So far, three storms have been given name status: Hurricane Bonnie and Tropical Storms Alex and Colin. Although the NHC defines the Atlantic hurricane season as a season between June 1 and November 30, major hurricane activity usually doesn’t begin until August.

“While the hurricane season has started relatively slowly, with no major storms developing in the Atlantic, this is not uncommon and therefore we cannot afford to slacken our vigilance,” FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement. “This is especially important as we enter peak hurricane season — the next Ida or Sandy could still be lurking.”

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in hurricanes over the Atlantic. Last year was the third busiest on record, with 21 storms strong enough to be named, including seven hurricanes.

It was the first time there were enough storms to run through the entire alphabet for two consecutive years (the annual list of names does not include names beginning with the letters Q, U, X, Y, or Z). That’s a remarkable increase from the period between 1991 and 2020, when there were an average of 14 named storms per year.

In August 2021, Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana with winds of up to 240 miles per hour, damaging thousands of homes and cutting power to millions. According to government statistics, Ida killed 96 people and caused $75 billion in damage, making it the costliest U.S. natural disaster of the year.

“Municipalities and families must now prepare for the rest of what is still expected to be an active hurricane season,” Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service, said in a statement. pronunciation.

“Be ready to take action if a hurricane threatens your area by developing an evacuation plan now and collecting hurricane supplies before a storm hits your community.”

While the NHC forecasts don’t predict possible landfalls, Matthew Rosencrans, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal forecaster, told DailyMail.com that in above-normal years, the United States typically sees a doubling of the number of hurricanes reaching the coast from Miami to Maine.

Criswell warned that those who live along the coast should prepare for what may come.

Just 20 minutes of prep can make a huge difference when a major storm rages toward the coast, Rosencrans noted.

“They need to make sure they have a quick, ready-to-go box with all their really important documents. They should make sure their insurance plan is up to date and discuss their plan with their family and loved ones,” he said.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center estimates the probability of “above normal” storm activity at 60 percent, which is a slight improvement from May, where the same forecasters put the probability of an above-normal season at 65 percent.

While storm activity has been relatively calm so far, those living on the East Coast should not be lulled into a false sense of security.

“I think early August we often feel like it’s been relatively calm, even though hurricane season started on June 1, but a majority of storms really come in the next two months,” Kevin Reed, an associate dean at Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences told DailyMail.com.

“I like to put it in a different context, which is: it only takes one storm to make landfall in a certain area for a season to really make an impression.”

While climate systems are incredibly complex and influenced by numerous factors, Reed said the impacts of climate change are being felt in the extreme strength of storms seen in recent years.

“The global average temperature has risen by more than a degree Celsius, the temperature in the North Atlantic is warmer than in a world without climate change,” he said.

“Therefore, if the storms do happen, and there are going to be storms in the coming months, they’re likely to be stronger, they’ll pour more rain than they would have, and those can have real consequences when they come ashore.”