No10 refuses to say if PM was targeting TV chef Jamie Oliver in attack on ‘anti-growth coalition’

Number 10 has not ruled out celebrity chef Jamie Oliver or independent think tanks being part of an ‘anti-growth coalition’ criticized by Liz Truss during her Tory conference speech.

The Prime Minister this morning used his keynote speech at the Birmingham conference to attack those who are ‘holding us back’.

She called out Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, unions, ‘interests dressed as think tanks’ and environmentalists during her 40-minute speech to Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister vowed not to let the ‘anti-growth coalition hold us back’ as she pushes ahead with her agenda to boost Britain’s sluggish economy.

Mrs Truss also insisted she would not use her prime ministership to tell the British public “what to do or what to think or how to live your life”.

She said this included “how many two-for-one deals you buy in the supermarket”.

After the Prime Minister’s speech, her press secretary suggested there could be a lifting of a planned ban on buy one, get one free.

“You’ll have to wait for announcements on that,” he said.

When Jamie Oliver backed this ban, the press secretary was asked if the TV chef was part of the ‘anti-growth coalition’ outlined by Ms Truss.

“I don’t want to name individuals,” he said.

“Obviously, people are free to express their opinions, but the economy has not been growing as it should be for a very long time.

‘Why? There are obviously some people who influence certain political decisions which are not conducive to growth.’

The press secretary also did not rule out that independent think tanks were part of the ‘anti-growth coalition’.

Asked what think tanks Ms Truss likes, he said: “She obviously likes the ones that are more on the centre-right of things.”

During her conference speech, the Prime Minister promised that she would “challenge those who are trying to stop growth”.

“Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP, the militant unions, the vested interests dressed up as think tanks, the talking heads, the Brexit deniers and Extinction Rebellion and some of the people we had in the room earlier,” she told Tory members.

‘The fact is that they prefer to protest rather than act. They prefer to talk on Twitter rather than make tough decisions.

‘They taxi from townhouses in north London to the BBC studio to reject anyone who challenges the status quo.

“From broadcast to podcast, they sell the same old answers. It’s always more taxes, more regulation and more interference.

“Wrong, wrong, wrong.”