NO trains tomorrow as railway union goes on strike on Boxing Day, forcing thousands to make alternative plans

Trains will not run anywhere in the UK on Boxing Day after more strikes are called by rail workers.

Travel chaos is expected for thousands who are now forced to find alternative plans at short notice.

Trains usually start running again on December 26 after the Christmas closure at a reduced fare.

But instead of stations seeing hundreds of departures tomorrow, they will be empty after the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) called for another strike.

Traffic is predicted to be particularly bad tomorrow due to the lack of available train services (pictured from the M25)

Network Rail had already told travelers between the Christmas period and January 8 to ‘only travel by train if absolutely necessary’.

Airport trains such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express are usually among the most popular services on Boxing Day.

This means those who had only planned a short Christmas stay in the UK will be forced to find other ways to get to the airport.

The AA estimates there will be around 15.2 million cars on the road on Boxing Day, while the RAC predicts the M25 will be a hotspot for queues.

Fans wishing to travel for sporting events will also find it difficult to reach stadiums and will add to traffic on the roads.

Football fans who want to travel to matches will probably have to travel by car tomorrow

A spokesman for the AA said: ‘Traffic is likely to build up around malls as many people are looking for a bargain on sale, while football fans will travel to see their teams.

“There is room for localized traffic congestion and more short journeys, but traffic needs to be spread throughout the day as people take their time after Christmas.”

Services unable to run due to the action include Merseyrail, which normally runs a regular Boxing Day service across its network, ScotRail, which would run trains at Strathclyde, Edinburgh and Glasgow, and Northern, which would have Liverpool and St Helens connected .

It will also cause disruption in the capital as Southern Trains will be unable to operate its services between London Bridge, Brighton and Croydon.