No sleep ’til Gumpendorferstrasse

“When I sent an express letter to Vienna, a rather overwhelmed and tired postman at our local post office, after checking the address, asked me to translate it into English,” says Renate Wagner of Lane Cove. “I was amazed. How can I translate an address? I know that Gumpendorferstrasse might look very strange to someone who doesn’t speak German. I told her it can’t be translated and if I knew how to do it, it wouldn’t be there The postman may have known something I didn’t, because many days later the express letter is still on a flight and has not arrived.”

Bryan O’Keefe of Kembla Heights “Rucked behind a work truck with Entrance Solutions on the back this morning. I think they were once called doors.

“Lambert Center may be Australia’s geographic center (C8), but I remember seeing a roadside sign at Eromanga in Western Queensland saying it’s Australia’s ‘furthest’ town from the ocean,” says Leo Corbin of Kogarah.

David Gordon of Cranebrook recalls that “Alan Moir caricatured Tony Abbott as Popeye (C8) in the Herald. Was the onion he ate hallucinogenic, causing him to declare, “Good governance begins now”?

“I want to protest once again that Grandma continues to publish her coterie of favorite contributors to Column 8 in proportions well beyond what I deem reasonable,” writes Koolewong’s Frank Riley. “I would like to see a wider choice of contributors to grace the column. It gets tedious and boring to be attacked by the same few whose input, while interesting, becomes predictable and smacks of favoritism. I don’t know if Grandma has an interest in favoring these lucky few or if she’s afraid to swim to deeper waters with new donors, or even a little lazy. Only she can say it. Give other people a chance to show their humor and opinions, grandma, starting with me. Ha ha! Like you would. Still, I challenge you to do it, just to show your courage. To be quite honest, really is a nice display of humour.