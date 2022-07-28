No sex please, we’re a Polish military museum: Historical institution is makes bizarre request

A military museum in Poland has urged ‘lustful’ visitors to stop having sex at the historic site.

The Fort Gerhard Museum in the coastal town of Świnoujście, part of a former 19th-century Prussian fortress, said it had seen numerous “amorous guests” red-handed after installing new security cameras.

The Coastal Defense Museum wrote on its social media page: ‘Our guests are kindly requested…how can we say…no ars amandi [the art of love] at the museum, please!’

The post added: ‘We ask our amorous guests to be understanding – most of the exhibits in our museum are from many years ago and accustomed to completely different moral standards – conservative, even orthodox and understated.

“Let’s not expose them to discomfort!”

The museum’s website states that the exhibits range from “Frederick the Great’s time to the end of the Cold War.”

Museum director Piotr Piwowarczyk told local newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza: ‘In less than a month we have already had three shots of lovers having rendezvous’

‘Visitors to the fort have different temperaments, some very conservative. We don’t want them to be startled by a couple engaged in lustful antics during their visit.”

He added that the rumpy-pumpy seekers may be drawn to the museum’s “dark corners” without realizing they are being watched.

The museum said visitors who cannot control themselves should head to one of the local beaches instead

Sex in public is illegal in Poland and those caught committing lewd behavior risk either detention, a non-custodial sentence or a fine of 1,500 zloty (about £250)

The museum said visitors who cannot control themselves should head to one of the local beaches instead.

Under Polish law, sex in public is illegal and those caught committing lewd behavior can be detained, given a prison sentence without a custodial sentence or a fine of 1,500 zloty (about £250).