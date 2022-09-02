‘No plans’ for Meghan and Harry to meet William this week despite being based just minutes away

<!–

There are ‘no plans’ for Prince William to meet his estranged brother next week – even though they will live just half a mile apart, sources say.

Harry and Meghan embark on a whirlwind royal tour in Manchester on Monday.

That will be followed by a day visit to Düsseldorf in Germany on Tuesday and a return to the UK for a charity event on Thursday.

It is believed they will arrive tomorrow and use their home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, as a base. William and Kate have now moved to Adelaide Cottage, also on the Queen’s Berkshire Estate – just a 15 minute walk or five minute drive from Frogmore.

But it is clear that relations between the two brothers are so bad that according to sources there are “no plans” to meet.

It is believed that Meghan and Harry (left) will use their home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, as a base. William and Kate (right) have now moved into Adelaide Cottage, also on the Queen’s Berkshire estate – just a 15 minute walk or five minute drive from Frogmore

William fears Harry and Meghan will bring a film crew to collect material for their upcoming fly-on-the-wall documentary as part of their reportedly $100 million deal with Netflix.

In an interview with US magazine The Cut this week, Meghan said she had not signed any confidentiality agreements with the royal family and hinted she could say more after last year’s great interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry also used his wife’s interview to dig into his family one more time. And his forthcoming memoir, in which he is expected to do even more, would cause great concern to the royal household.

“Trust is a big problem, especially at the moment,” says a well-placed source. Another said: ‘I really don’t see any progress’ [in repairing their relationship] until the documentary and the book are out and they see what he has to say. The family has everything to lose and nothing to gain. William is deeply hurt and thinks his brother has crossed a line.’

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, have a busy schedule during their short visit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in a £10million house in Montecito, California, will attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday.

Meghan has been an advisor to the organization since 2014. The next day, the couple flies to Germany for the launch of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, the Prince-founded Paralympic-style event for military personnel and women. Intriguingly, the Sussexes have no official plans on Wednesday, potentially giving them a day off.

They could travel to Balmoral to see the Queen, but royal sources have already indicated that this is unlikely to happen as she has a busy week. Sources close to the couple have also suggested that they would not be able to fly to Scotland due to their row with the Metropolitan Police and Home Office over whether they should receive protection in this country.

William and Kate will be in Windsor all week while George, Charlotte and Louis attend their new school. The family will temporarily live on the Queen’s Berkshire estate.

The last time the two couples were in the same country was when Harry and Meghan traveled to the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Kate, 40, saw Meghan at Trooping the Colour, but it’s unclear if they ever spoke. Harry and William’s paths did not cross.

The brothers spoke briefly at Prince Philip’s funeral last April and last July when they unveiled a statue of their mother, Diana.

On Thursday, the Sussexes will attend the WellChild Awards in London, marking the courage of young people in the UK. Harry is a longstanding patron of the charity. The pair are expected to fly straight back to the US to their children Archie, three, and one-year-old Lili.