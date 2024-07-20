No parking, mate! Moment man crashes £200,000 Lamborghini Huracan into a POST in Wapping before driving away from the scene of the accident

A blue Lamborghini worth £200,000 has crashed in London after a driver crashed it into a pole and then drove away from the scene, dropping objects as he fled.

The car, which MailOnline has identified as a Huracan EVO Spyder with a price tag of more than £218,000, crashed into a cycle route sign on Wapping High Street on Friday, just metres from a London Overground station.

The Metropolitan Police told MailOnline that the supercar is a rental car.

Viral images shared on social media showed the smashed convertible luxury sports car as a person cries to get out of the vehicle before running down the street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where the driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Speaking to SunLocals recalled the “chaotic scenes” after the accident.

Viral images shared on social media showed the smashed convertible luxury sports car as a person cries to get out of the vehicle before running down the street.

The car, which MailOnline has identified as a Huracan EVO Spyder with a price tag of more than £218,000, crashed into a pole marking a cycle route on Wapping High Street on Friday, just metres from a London Overground station.

A witness said: “It was a chaotic scene, but thankfully everyone seems to be OK.”

Social media users were quick to react to the crash online, with many comparing it to a scene from the popular video game series Grand Theft Auto.

One user said on X: ‘This is a great marketing strategy for GTA London.’

While another wrote: “We’re really living in a GTA dimension right now.”

Surprisingly, this is not the first time the same supercar has appeared in viral videos. The car recently appeared in a video featuring rapper Kairo Keyz.

In the video, he can be seen driving the blue Lamborghini and also rapping while sitting inside the car in front of the open hood.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

A force spokesman said: ‘We are investigating all aspects of the incident, including the speed of the vehicle and the road conditions at the time of the crash.

‘We urge all witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact us with any information they may have.’