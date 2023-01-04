‘No one will escape punishment’: Emmanuel Macron sent shrapnel that hit Russian politician

Istanbul: The former head of the Russian space agency who was hit in the buttocks by a French howitzer at his birthday party has sent Emmanuel Macron a piece of shrapnel removed from his body.
Dmitry Rogozin, a flamboyant former deputy prime minister of Russia who once vowed to take Vienna, Berlin and Budapest, is hospitalized after he and his party came under Ukrainian shelling last month at a hotel outside Donetsk.
Rogozin on Wednesday posted a photo of a piece of shrapnel next to a one-ruble coin for scale, and separate images of a letter addressed to Jean-Pierre Levy, the French ambassador in Moscow.
He accused France of “betraying the legacy of the great Charles de Gaulle and becoming one of Europe’s most bloodthirsty nations”.
The 59-year-old asked the ambassador to pass the shrapnel, which he said had been extracted from his vertebrae “just a millimeter away from killing me”, to President Macron and “tell him that no one will escape the punishment for war crimes. of France, the US, the UK, Germany and other NATO countries in the Donbass”.
Rogozin, a French speaker who represented Russia at NATO headquarters in Brussels for three years, also told the ambassador that he “reminisced fondly” of traveling with him to the Russian-leased space center in Kazakhstan and the site of a pivotal battle between the army of Napoleon and Russia in 1812. .
French-made Caesar artillery shells hit the Shesh-Besh hotel and restaurant outside Donetsk a few days before Christmas, killing two people and injuring a few more. Some of the shrapnel became embedded in Rogozin’s buttocks, according to reports at the time.
Rogozin was criticized at the time of the strike for being too carelessly close to the front line. He also refuted reports that he was having a birthday party and defended the gathering as a “work meeting”. Hotel employees carried a case of champagne from the charred building.