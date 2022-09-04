No Mad Monday for St George Dragons as club boss bans boozy get-togethers

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Dragons finished their season with three straight wins, but won’t be rewarded with the spoils of a Mad Monday celebration as club management bursts after years of drama off the field.

St. George CEO Ryan Webb told the playgroup to celebrate alone with family in Kogarah after their round 25 clash with the Broncos.

Dragons captain Ben Hunt will not participate in Mad Monday celebrations – as his side has been banned by club CEO Ryan Webb

Rabbitohs players share a laugh while partying on Mad Monday in 2021 after their heavy loss to Penrith in the grand final

Webb told the Daily Telegraph that the Dragons are no longer entertaining the infamous Mad Monday event after Covid chaos and player scandals wiped the headlines from the club.

The boss of the NRL Integrity unit, Jason King, has called the club’s CEOs whose players will be released from the line Monday, ready for a long off-season after missing eight.

The Dragons roster is reportedly split between coach Anthony Griffin – with key forwards Jayden Su’A and Blake Lawrie not siding with ‘hook’.

St. George CEO Ryan Webb didn’t want to risk making negative headlines from the club’s Mad Monday celebrations

Captain Ben Hunt strongly supports the former Panthers and Broncos coach and yesterday confirmed his intention to resign from the Red V.

Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov has taken the opposite route to Webb, encouraging his players to bond and come together amid a pride scandal that ruined the club’s hopes of the final.

The former Greyhound NSW chief said it is important for players to relax from a season under high pressure.

“We’re really organized in planning locations and some guards,” Mestrov said.

“I got a call from Jason King about what we were doing and I sent him our plan.

Panthers center Stephen Crichton partied hard after their big final win in 2021 – the celebrations lasted almost a week

We have a pretty good group of players. I think everyone in rugby league has learned from the past. It has been a difficult year, but you have to find that balance. The players will have a beer and have a good time and then we’ll go back to next season.’

Illawarra players were rocked with fines last year after fired prop Paul Vaughan hosted 12 teammates for a house party under strict NRL and NSW covid policies.

Vaughan was supposedly having a quiet barbecue when the police were called.

Geelong Cats is Australia’s best sports club when it comes to celebrating Mad Monday hard, but without incident

He was fined $50,000, while fellow teammates like Zac Lomax who hid under a bed were also beaten with fees.

Wests Tigers are already planning their Mad Monday celebrations, heading to port for a cruise and partying at a hotel function after their Sunday game against Canberra.

Mad Mondays have caused quite a stir in the media in the past, especially in 2012 in Belmore.

Former Bulldogs Brett (L) and Josh (R) Morris enter Mad Monday celebrations after their 2017 final exit

The Bulldogs lost 14-4 to the Storm in the 2012 grand final and players were seen openly urinating on their home ground, allegedly berating a female journalist who wrote the story.

The club donated $30,000 to charity as a ‘sorry’ note for their bad behaviour.

Jason Taylor was sacked as South Sydney coach in 2009 after partying too hard with his players, which ended in a strange scuffle.

Taylor was jokingly fighting kung fu against his team while drinking when Rabbitohs player David Fa’alogo fired and punched him in the face.