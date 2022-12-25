“No longer part of the Russian world,” some Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on December 25

The Catholic Church first adopted the modern, astronomically more accurate Gregorian calendar in the 16th century, and Protestants and some Orthodox churches have since fine-tuned their own calendars to calculate Christmas. The synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine ruled in October that the rectors of the local church could choose the date together with their communities, saying the decision was a result of years of debate but also a result of the circumstances of the war. People walk past a Christmas tree decorated for Christmas and the New Year celebrations in Mariupol, in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Credit:AP It builds on previous steps by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. In 2019, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church, granted full independence or autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Ukrainians who favored recognition of a national church in conjunction with Ukraine’s political independence from the former Soviet Union had long sought such approval. Loading The Russian Orthodox Church and its leader, Patriarch Kirill, strongly protested the move, saying Ukraine was not under Bartholomew’s jurisdiction. The country’s other major branch of Orthodoxy, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, remained loyal to Moscow until the outbreak of war. It declared independence in May, although it remains under government supervision. The church traditionally celebrates Christmas on January 7. In Bobrytsia, some members of the faith promoted the change within the local church, which has recently passed to part of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, with no ties to Russia. When a vote was taken last week, 200 people out of 204 said yes to adopting December 25 as the new day to celebrate Christmas.

“This is a big step, because never in our history have we celebrated Christmas in Ukraine on the same dates with the entire Christian world. We were separated all the time,” says Roman Ivanenko, a local official in Bobrytsia, and one of the initiators of the change. With the switch, he said, they “cut this connection” with the Russians. A mother and her child watch a Catholic Christian nativity scene in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. Credit:Getty As in the entire Kiev region, Sunday morning in Bobrytsia began with the sound of sirens, but that did not stop people from gathering in the church to attend a Christmas Mass for the first time on December 25. In the end, no attacks were reported in the capital. “No enemy can take away the holiday because the holiday is born in the soul,” said Rev. Rostyslav Korchak in his homily, in which he used the words “war”, “soldiers” and “evil” more often than “Jesus Christ”. .” Anna Nezenko, 65, has visited the church in Bobrytsia every Christmas since the building opened in 2000, but always on January 7. She said she didn’t think it was strange to do that on Sunday.

"The most important thing is that the God is born in the heart," she said.

Putin said in an interview on state television, excerpts of which were released, that Russia is “ready to negotiate some acceptable outcome with all participants in this process.” He said that “it’s not us who are refusing talks, it’s them” – something the Kremlin has stated repeatedly in recent months as the 10-month-old invasion kept losing momentum. Putin also reiterated that Moscow has “no other choice” and said he believed the Kremlin was “acting in the right direction”. “We are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people,” he said. Putin’s comments come as attacks on Ukraine continue. A nationwide airstrike warning was announced twice on Sunday alone and three rockets struck the city of Kramatorsk in the partially occupied Donetsk region in the afternoon, local officials reported.