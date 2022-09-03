No Labor Day deals at US car dealerships as shortages fuel inflation

The car and truck discounts that US dealers traditionally offer on holiday weekends are gone, as tight supply has pushed prices up enough to fuel inflation.

Eric Frehsee, president of the family-owned Tamaroff Jeffrey Automotive Group in suburban Detroit, recalls how Labor Day at the dealership as a teen meant balloons, barbecues and discounts to clear things up before the next year’s models hit the road. October arrived.

But car sales have changed so much since the start of the pandemic that Frehsee, now 37, is closing the dealership for the weekend. When a customer wants to buy, the financial manager looks at his iPad.

“We would always have a three-day blitz, with extra incentives and discounts and special funding,” he said. But as manufacturers struggle to produce enough vehicles to meet consumer demand, “the incentives are more or less gone, so there’s no need for that blitz.”

The price of a new car has risen steadily over the past two and a half years. The average transaction price hit a record $48,182 in July, a 24 percent increase since March 2020, according to data from Kelley Blue Book, a brand of Cox Automotive.

The prices of new and used cars have pushed up inflation over the past year. The consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in July compared to the previous 12 months. New vehicle prices rose 10.4 percent in July, while used cars and trucks rose 6.6 percent. Together, the two categories contributed 0.7 percentage point to the total increase.

Price growth was fueled by what EY-Parthenon chief economist Gregory Daco called a “significant mismatch” between vehicle supply and demand.

Consumer demand for new cars and trucks recovered faster than automakers expected after Covid-19 forced factories to suspend production for months. New vehicle supply declined further last year as automakers worldwide faced a shortage of semiconductors, a key component of systems ranging from power steering to anti-lock brakes.

Inventories at dealers in the US are near record lows. In July, dealers reported that they had between 30 and 40 days’ worth of inventory, according to Kelley Blue Book. The stock is up 27 percent from a year earlier, when the number of days fell in the 1920s.

Frehsee’s company’s stock has dropped from a 120-day stock three years ago to 10. His lots used to have about 1,000 vehicles parked. Now there are less than 100 and cars and trucks are parked horizontally to make the lots appear fuller. Half of the 200 vehicles he receives this month have already been sold.

While the current level of about 1.1 million new vehicles for sale to the industry is unlikely to ever return to pre-pandemic levels, when it was more than three times as high, executive analyst Michelle Krebs said. from Cox Automotive.

“Automakers and dealers have learned that greater demand than supply leads to greater profit margins and fewer discounts,” she said.

Premiums fell 51 percent in August from a year ago, to an average of $877 per vehicle, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner wrote in a note.

Tamaroff Jeffrey today sells most cars and trucks at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, Frehsee said. The dealer has made record profits. But he worries that sales could fall if changing economic conditions make the vehicles less affordable. For now, many of its customers trade in leased cars with significant equity, and those trade-in values ​​keep their new car payments within the range they’re used to paying.

“Rising gas prices, rising interest rates and the decline in incentives are driving much higher car payments, and with the economy so volatile, there are certainly concerns about people. . . can absorb all these increases,” he said.

The median time a US consumer owns a vehicle is six years. JD Power analyst Tyson Jominy said this means there are still Americans who haven’t bought a car or truck since before the pandemic “and are totally oblivious to the conditions at a dealership: Basically all you see is asphalt or used cars.”

But even if a recession looms on the horizon, he said, low inventory levels, high prices and limited discounts mean the industry will be well prepared. The big, eye-catching props that car dealers have traditionally used to grab consumer attention will not be necessary.

“Don’t expect great deals, don’t expect the inflatable gorilla to be there,” Jominy said. “It’s not the same sales environment this Labor Day.”