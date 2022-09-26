No, Jeremy Corbyn: Former Labor leader WRONG in attempt to return as party MP

<!–

Jeremy Corbyn’s career as a Labor MP appears to be over after party members blocked an attempt to have him represented in the next election.

The former opposition leader has served as an independent MP since 2020 after being stripped of the party whip during his term in office for his stance on an investigation into anti-Semitism.

At today’s annual party conference in Liverpool, his supporters tried to change the selection rules to give local constituencies (CLPs) the last word on candidates in the election, rendering the central party unable to veto.

It would have allowed the CLP in its Islington North constituency to select him, forcing the parliamentary party to reinstate the whip if he won the ultra-secure seat.

But the proposal was rejected by 41 percent to 59 percent. It means he will almost certainly stand as an independent against the party in the next election, which is expected in 2024.

Corbyn remains a party member and has appeared on the margins of the party conference at a number of left-wing fringe events. Last night, he was the guest of honor at a side event of a Labor party conference calling for Vladimir Putin’s reconciliation in Ukraine.

Before the vote, Peter Talbot of Islington North CLP said: ‘We need a range of Labor candidates. We have to show that the PvdA is really a broad church. And that’s especially important in view of the thousands of young people Jeremy has brought with him to support Labour.’

He added: “If we don’t change the rules and Jeremy can’t run for Labor in the next election, frankly that would be a disaster for us, it wouldn’t end well.

“It would be a gift to the Greens, the Lib Dems and the Tories.”

The former opposition leader attended a Stop the War Coalition event in Liverpool and demanded that successor Keir Starmer “press for peace” in Ukraine to cut Britain’s energy bills.

The organization has attacked Western military support for Kiev and the event will call for an end to Putin’s brutal invasion through “a negotiated peace.”

Last night Mr Corbyn attacked plans to increase British defense spending to 3 per cent, attacking the United Nations, saying; “Let’s be absolutely clear and I’ll say this slowly, I completely condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There’s no one here to apologize for that invasion. But it does mean that we also need to look at how to put an end to that and bring about the peace process.

“The bargaining opportunities have been completely missed on many occasions and I think the United Nations has a lot to answer for.”