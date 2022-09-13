No jail for woman after fake abuse claims about man she dated

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A teenager who claimed her ex-boyfriend tried to strangle her and push her down a flight of stairs came to undo after a medical examination revealed she had no injuries, as well as a secret folder on her phone with “fake messages” on it.

After breaking up with a man she had briefly dated, 19-year-old Makaela Bacon claimed she had suffocated unconscious and said her ex did a somersault on her and hit her head.

A CT scan of her neck showed a normal result with no visible injuries, while photos of marks on her neck did not match bruises caused by attempted strangulation.

But she signed a more detailed second statement outlining the apparent attack, doubling down on her allegations to police — including that he sent her death threats.

Police took a family violence intervention order to protect her from the man, and her lies escalated.

Makaela Bacon has avoided jail time after repeatedly lying to police about assaults and death threats

She claims she feels ‘the worst person in the world’ about her actions

The now 21-year-old avoided jail time on Tuesday and was instead handed an 18-month court order imposing mental health treatment after admitting five charges of perjury.

She claims she feels “the worst person in the world” because of her actions.

Bacon went back to the police several times to make statements about the man, claiming he violated the warrant by sending her threatening messages.

One message said, “You deserved to die that day,” while the other said, “I’m going to slit your throat and stab you.”

Police arrested the man but became suspicious that the messages were not genuine when they found no evidence of them on his phone.

Bacon’s own phone was taken for analysis and images were found stored in a folder called “fake messages.”

Despite knowing her phone records were being searched, Bacon continued to double down with further reports to police.

She told police that the man had sent her photos of her home and a knife with the message “Murder Weapon.” You are not safe’.

Bacon was arrested and admitted the messages were fake.

She claimed the initial allegations were true and she believed that if the police believed he had violated the court order, her case would be taken more seriously.

Bacon has a history of mental illness, including hallucinations and the belief that someone has implanted a chip in her.

Bacon’s victim has never been charged with anything, but the investigation must have been stressful and a source of fear for him, County Court Judge Peter Rozen said.

He ordered that she be supervised for 18 months and receive any recommended mental health treatment and counseling as part of her sentence.