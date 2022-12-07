No home for Russian opposition: Latvia boots exiled TV station

The gulf between Russia’s liberal opposition in exile and their hosts became apparent this week, when Russia’s last remaining independent TV channel, Dozhd (Rain), lost its Latvian broadcasting license after a scandal.

Last week, in a live segment covering the challenges facing Russia’s military mobilization for the war in Ukraine, correspondent Alexey Korostelev said: “We hope that we can help many military, among others, with equipment or just basic services on the front. ”

Pro-Ukraine observers saw Korostelev’s comment as, at best, a sign of sympathy for the invading Russian forces and, at worst, an endorsement of Moscow’s relentless offensive, which has killed thousands in almost 10 months of war.

Rain promptly fired the reporter in question within hours of the incident; Korostelev apologized and tried to clarify his comments. But the damage was done.

The Latvian authorities reacted quickly and Defense Minister Artis Pabriks called for Rain’s expulsion.

The channel was placed under investigation by the security services.

Separately, Rain was fined 10,000 euros ($10,500) for using a map in which the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Ukraine in 2014, appeared as Russian territory.

Latvia granted Rain a broadcasting license in June, after Russia cracked down on the media and harsh restrictions made their job impossible.

On Tuesday, the National Council for Electronic Media (NEPLP) revoked Rain’s broadcasting license on national security and public order grounds. The rain has until Thursday to cease transmission.

Rain editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko called the decision “undoubtedly absurd and divorced from common sense.”

“I have read in books that the West defends the right to a fair hearing and that the accused party has the right to present their arguments in defense,” Dzyadko said in a statement.

“Did TV Rain have that opportunity? No she did not. TV Rain was not invited to the 30-minute session of the National Council for Electronic Media. As a result of that 30-minute meeting, a 14-page ruling appeared. We can only envy the remarkable speed with which these respected members of this honorable council can write.”

“What Alexey Korostelev said on the air does not reflect the position of the network. Not true, and Alexey Korostelev was held accountable in the only possible way: his employment at the TV network was terminated.

Dzyadko addressed another alleged violation of broadcasting rules when Rain’s correspondents referred to Russian forces as “our” army.

Although Rain was based in Latvia, the authorities considered it a Latvian channel, not a Russian one.

“People can discuss the violation pointed out in the phrase ‘our army’ when addressing a Russian audience. Our army is committing war crimes, not the army of Alpha Centauri, but ours (we, the citizens of the Russian Federation) are committing war crimes. According to Ukrainian officials, 40,000 war crimes since February 24. Where is the glorification here?

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov joined the fray, saying: “It seems to some people all the time that other places are better than home, and to some people it seems all the time that other places have freedom.” and there is no freedom. at home

“This is one of the brilliant examples that demonstrates the fallacy of such illusions.”

Others in the pro-Moscow camp fired on their opponents.

“Humiliated, weak, in a foreign land, where they are despised both by their own and by others,” journalist Abbas Djuma wrote on Telegram. “In an attempt to earn a penny, they pour shit on Russia, on each other and even on their own mother.”

Journalist and deputy chairman of the Moscow city parliament Andrey Medvedev wondered why Rain would choose to settle in a nation that “honors SS legionnaires, or decides not to allow Russians on a Schengen visa to enter, or cancels these visas to the Russians at the border.” .

“And then our miserable opposition wonders why their people consider them an enemy,” he told his Telegram readers.

In Latvia and the other Baltic nations, support for Ukraine runs deep, as does memory of the Soviet occupation after World War II and suspicion of their own ethnic Russian minorities.

“Latvia was occupied by Russia and thousands of Latvians were killed under the Soviet regime,” Olevs Nikers, president of the Baltic Security Foundation, told Al Jazeera. “A large proportion of the Russian minorities in Latvia, largely due to the Kremlin’s disinformation campaigns, remain disloyal to the Latvian state.”

One of the fiercest anti-Russia voices has been that of Latvian theater director Alvis Hermanis, who since August has called for Rain’s expulsion from the country, accusing Russia’s liberal opposition of being of the same mindset as the Moscow government.

“The incident with TV Rain proved to be the moment of truth for the entire Russian opposition,” Hermanis wrote on Facebook.

“Now, in three days, we can imagine what the future of Russia without Putin would look like if it were run by the current opposition,” he continued.

“And this also includes what their attitude would be towards Latvia, which has the same population as a Moscow microdistrict… For now, there are very few Russian opponents who understand that not only the Putin regime, but also the imperial consciousness of the El Russian man must be changed”.

Liberal Russian politician Lev Schlossberg, an outspoken critic of the war in Ukraine, called the decision to cancel Rain’s license a populist reaction to appease radical nationalists.

“It is a desire to run a country by relying on the power of hate, and that is very dangerous,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The most unpleasant consequences will be for Latvia itself, which after 30 years of independence has not found a stable balance of peaceful coexistence between people of different nationalities.”

Dzyadko promised that Rain would continue to stream on YouTube, where he has more than 3.7 million subscribers.