No Hollywood movie would dare dream up such a spectacle: JAN MOIR admires a poignant day

The national broadcasters were once again called upon to transmit the melancholy glory of another day in the death of our Queen.

And in the midst of the mass of the army, resplendent in their scarlet and gold, complete with ceremonial garnish of frog and ruff, one question burned. How many last journeys could Elizabeth II make?

“Soon the Queen will leave for the last time,” said Anna Botting of Sky News.

“The Queen will leave Buckingham Palace for the very last time,” Chris Ship told ITV.

And even as the journey began, no one rang the bell for the last time. “Now for the last time under the great arch, Queen Elizabeth II,” the BBC’s Fergal Keane intoned solemnly, sounding for a moment as if he were reporting on a cruise ship’s journey.

The procession left Buckingham Palace and headed east, straight to Alastair Bruce for Sky. “The Mall is waiting to hug the late Queen as she comes down this canopy for the last time,” he said

He also thought of the relatives who marched behind the coffin. “The thoughts of the nation are with the king. And his siblings. And his two sons,’ he added

Pallbearers carry Queen Elizabeth II’s casket, decorated with a royal standard and the Imperial State Crown, to Westminster Hall

Majestic Ceremony: Pallbearers of the Grenadier Guards lift the Queen’s coffin onto a catafalque – a raised platform – in Westminster Hall as the sun streams through the stained glass window of St Stephen’s Porch

He was not alone in his worries. Earlier, ITV’s own Ship wondered about the mental and physical preparations for the grieving royal family. “How do we guess what’s going through their minds right now?” he said, sympathizing with a “family about to say goodbye to their mother and grandmother and hand her over to the people.”

How did they deal with it? In the studio, ITV had Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton to provide some answers. As a former private secretary to the then Cambridges and also to Prince Harry, wouldn’t he know for sure? Of course he did. “Duty is central to their being,” he explained sharply. “That’ll get them through.”

To be fair, it didn’t always seem to be quite central to the being of the Duke of Sussex.

Still, it was wonderful to see Harry back in his family’s bosom, even on these saddest days. But as he marched on, his expression unfathomable, it was itching to get hold of the nail scissors and give his shaggy beard a neat haircut. What would his grandfather have said!

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine , Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are on display at the Palace of Westminster for the Reclining State of Queen Elizabeth II

Around him, King Charles seemed shattered, while the new Prince of Wales never looked so dashing. Anne, Andrew and Edward continued as usual, a study in Stoic.

Sometimes the cameras wandered into the crowd, because Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham on ITV wanted to know what the ordinary people were up to. All right, let’s take a look. Someone put ChapStick on. Most were looking over their phones. A jewelry designer instructed the cameraman to ‘zoom in’ on her earrings.

“I came all the way from Kensington. I am a royalist through and through. We all love the Queen,’ she cried.

Tom Bradby looked shocked. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, a lot of people have made the journey today,” he said, typically petrified of anything elitist but himself.

As the procession stormed into the Horse Guards Parade, people clapped – why? “Appreciation for the Queen’s life,” said Fergal Keane, which was good to know. Yet it was to the great credit of all these broadcasters and commentators that when it mattered most yesterday, they were especially silent.

During an incredible procession like this, carrying the emotional charge of a nation along with the late Queen herself, amid the magnificent splendor that only Britain can produce, words were simply superfluous. The cannons firing into the Royal Parks, the muffled drums, the disciplined hooves of horses, the soldiers’ boots jingling to the beat of the funeral music—it all spoke so eloquently for itself.

And if you had to break the silence, you had to have a good reason, right? Not always the case.

“The steady beat of the drums, the metronome of grief,” chirped Fergal Keane, sounding a little pleased with himself as the procession entered Parliament Square. “Beyond the statue of Winston Churchill,” he added, “who had a particularly close relationship with the Queen.”

“A very moving afternoon, dignified and solemn, with some uplifting moments too,” Huw Edwards told the BBC. Pictured: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and Princess Anne, Princess Royal follow pallbearers carry Queen Elizabeth II’s casket to Westminster Hall

He was right. Though it would have been a little more dignified if Harry and Meghan (back left) could have resisted the urge to hold hands for the Queen as she lay in state in Westminster Hall

From leaving the palace, to the guards taking their places on the catafalque, to Queen Consort Camilla casting a concerned, feminine look at Charles as they walked back to their car, the entire event had lasted only an hour, but there were so much had happened.

What a great meeting, what a beautiful creation it all was. No theater production could ever match such an opportunity, nor do it justice. No Hollywood film could ever dream this big, while few actors could handle the extraordinary pressure of such extreme public exposure, knowing there would be no second shot if things went wrong.

I mention this because in the past the Duchess of Sussex was understandably confused by the difference between celebrity and monarchy. After being involved in such an occasion, complete with an elegant bow to a queen she barely knew, can she now have no doubts about the distinction?

“A very moving afternoon, dignified and solemn, with some uplifting moments too,” Huw Edwards told the BBC. He was right. Though it would have been a little more dignified if Harry and Meghan could have resisted the urge to hold the Queen’s hands as she lay in state in Westminster Hall. Still, everyone did their best. Meanwhile, the royal family and the nation are linked during this uneasy time that bereaved families everywhere know; caught between death and burial, farewell and burial.

Yet the respect and love that has been poured out for the Queen in recent days, both in the airways and on the streets, says something about who we are and what is important to us in history.

Dust to dust, monarch to monarch. Furthermore, we go to the real last trip and the last toll of the bell on Monday.