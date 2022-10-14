No hangover here! Helen Skelton steps out for Strictly rehearsals after boozy girl’s night

She returned to her London hotel barefoot to enjoy a boozy girls’ night and Chinese takeaway with Strictly co-stars on Thursday night.

But fresh-faced Helen Skelton showed no signs of a hangover when she stepped out early Friday morning for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, wore a stylish leather jacket and black gym leggings as she left her hotel alongside co-stars Kym Marsh and Molly Rainford.

Helen completed her look with a gray shirt, white top and stylish Veja sneakers as she chatted on the phone and beamed away.

She had a big smile on her face, but yesterday Helen was pictured collapsing when it was revealed that her ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill – just six months after he left the family home.

Also heading to Strictly rehearsals on Friday was actress and singer Kym, 46, who looked cozy in a black and white patterned tracksuit.

Molly Rainford – who got cozy with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin during the NTAs – stepped out in a white quilted jacket and orange combo.

The presenter, 21, seemed in good spirits as she began to practice her dance, carrying a pair of silk shirts on a hanger.

Karen Hauer cut a casual figure in a black coat, scarf and chunky boots while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

Helen returned barefoot to her London hotel to enjoy a boozy girls’ night out and Chinese takeaway with Strictly co-stars Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer on Thursday.

The TV host appeared on the spin-off show It Takes Two earlier in the evening and the trio decided to head back to their hotel to wrap up the day for a busy few days of rehearsing and performing for week four of Strictly.

Helen, who she shares three children with ex Richie, who is currently appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, was reportedly made aware of the baby news before Stephanie, 32, announced it on social media.

To keep themselves entertained, Helen, Jayde and Karen were seen having a drink at the hotel bar before going to their rooms.

Shortly after, Jayde was seen picking up Chinese food, which was delivered to the hotel for the trio, and shortly after, Helen was seen barefoot picking up three plates in the lobby, before walking back to her room.

Helen smiled despite her rough day, but Karen and Jayde were there to support her and keep her company as they held hands as they walked into their hotel.

Wearing the same stylish figure she was depicted in earlier in the day, Helen sported a bright fuchsia midi dress teamed with a pair of white boots.

The news of the pregnancy comes just six months after Helen announced that Richie, 32, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home.

The presenter and the rugby player welcomed their third child last December.

She was seen wiping her eyes while drinking a cup of coffee before heading to rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen and Richie are said to maintain “warm relationships” for the sake of their children.

Richie ended his eight-year marriage to Helen in April, just four months after Helen gave birth to their third child, and quickly moved on with Stephanie.

A source told The sun that Stephanie and Richie are “excited” to expect their first child just six months after their relationship came to light.

They added: “Stephanie and Richie are clearly excited. They moved very quickly but are very happy together

However, the timing of pregnancy may raise eyebrows. It’s clearly such a huge step, and one that was made remarkably quickly with the end of Helen and Richie’s eight-year marriage.

“But Richie and Helen are very close, and in a way the timing is actually perfect as Helen is so happy right now.”

The source added that Helen is “way too busy” to focus on her training and rehearsals for Strictly.

Stephanie is thought to be showing a noticeable bump on social media already.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Helen and Richie for comment.