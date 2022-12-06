No furphys – the best will be saved for last at the Farm

One of the biggest dangers is the Michael Freedman-trained Ponca, who won her maiden in style at the last start in Gosford.

The three-year-old raced across the line to clock one of the fastest 400m final splits of the entire meeting, and all key indicators suggest she can improve again. She is in optimal condition and the extra distance suits her.

Just A Jedi is ready to win this prep after a fair campaign, and he gets his chance lower in the benchmark 72 New TAB App Handicap (2400m).

The gelding had excuses during the last start that he was not suited to the form of the race and was blocked on key stages of the straight, cutting his momentum to a halt.

He can bounce back to Warwick Farm, where he has a strong record, and his usual jockey Brenton Avdulla jumps back on.