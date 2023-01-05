No-fault divorces: How do they work and how can couples best divide their assets?

On the first business Monday of every New Year, divorce lawyers are inundated with inquiries from unhappily married couples.

But while new ‘no-fault’ divorce legislation introduced last spring has made separation simpler and faster, the reduced cost of living on household finances may deter some couples from going ahead with ‘No Fault’ divorce. Divorce’ next week.

Although divorce filings have skyrocketed since the pandemic, many people are deciding not to move forward in the current climate, according to Stowe Family Law partner Niamh McCarthy.

No-fault rules: Couples can now divorce within six months of first filing, even if one partner objects.

“Over the past few months, I’ve talked to many people who are asking about a divorce but have put it off due to financial concerns, especially not being able to afford to live on their own,” she says.

A recent Stowe survey of 380 people ages 25 to 74 who are married, living together or with a partner found that 30 percent are continuing in their relationship due to concerns about the cost-of-living crisis.

Yet at the same time, almost 60 percent fear that the current financial pressures could lead to the breakup of their relationship.

“With so many distraught couples not feeling financially free enough to get out of their relationships, we may not see a huge spike in divorce filings on and around Divorce Day this year,” McCarthy says.

The survey also found that 72 percent were unaware of the new no-fault rules, which allow couples to divorce within six months of first filing, even if one partner objects.

The process is largely online, including the delivery of divorce papers by email. But financial settlements are still handled in a separate, parallel process that can continue after the divorce is final.

Below, we explain the new process and round up advice from money experts on dividing up your finances in a divorce.

How have divorces changed?

Under the old law, divorces were only granted if there was an “irreparable breakdown” of the marriage.

Either spouse had to allege ‘fault’ on the other, such as adultery, unreasonable behavior or abandonment, or provided both parties agreed, the couple had to be separated for at least two years to show sufficient evidence that the separation was serious .

A separation of five years was required to divorce without the consent of one of the spouses.

Couples can now get a no-fault divorce within six months. Joint applications are allowed, or one spouse can apply and then have 28 days to notify the partner of it, by email by default plus a paper email confirmation by postal mail.

A conditional divorce order, formerly the ‘nisi decree’, can be applied for 20 weeks after first filing, and a final order, formerly the ‘absolute decree’, can be applied for after 26 weeks.

Divorces will proceed even if one of the spouses is against it, provided that the due procedures have been followed.

Financial settlements will continue to be dealt with separately, and the Government continues to look for ways to reform this aspect of divorce.

However, experts have warned that the emphasis on haste in ‘no-fault’ divorces could make dividing up financial assets such as pensions considerably more challenging. Divorced women, in particular, often end up with very low pensions in retirement.

See the chart below and scroll down for more information on the ways alimony can be divided in the event of a divorce.

What to keep in mind if you are getting divorced

1. Calculate your budget and future financial plan

It’s important to understand your daily budget if you want to maintain a similar lifestyle after the liquidation, says Rathbones Investment Management’s head of financial planning, Emma Watson.

“Tracking your daily expenses, major bills, and any anticipated future expenses, like private school fees, will give you a goal to aim for when negotiating the deal.”

You should create a financial plan that aligns with your goals and keep in mind that your financial settlement may be received as a lump sum or ongoing support payments, she says.

2. Decide how you want to distribute the pensions

There are three main options when it comes to alimony in a divorce: sharing it based on a clean break, a couple putting aside part of the income to pay an ex-spouse after retirement, and offsetting its value with other assets.

We discuss the pros and cons of each option here, and go over some additional tips on what to do and how to avoid the worst pitfalls when splitting pensions.

Kirsty Anderson, a pension expert at M&G Wealth, says no-fault divorces allow marriages to dissolve in a less adversarial way and shift the focus to practical decisions.

But she notes: “Although this means more attention can be directed to asset division, pensions are still too often overlooked, despite being a valuable asset, potentially even the most valuable asset a couple has.

“And this can be an even bigger problem if the divorce occurs later in life, when shortcomings in long-term financial planning are harder to make up for.”

Ben Glassman, head of household and divorcee at Evelyn Partners, warns separating couples not to ignore state pension.

“Women often have gaps in their professional career, which could affect their entitlement to a state pension.

‘It is important get a projection, particularly when it comes to equalizing the pension rights of both spouses.

“The value of a guaranteed, inflation-linked income of £10,000 from age 66 (currently) until death should not be underestimated.”

3. Try to keep a clear mind about the family home

“Property is often the most important asset, and if one partner wants to stay in the family home, they will often have to give up most other assets, such as savings and pensions,” Glassman says.

‘A spouse often wants to hold on to the family home when they get divorced, especially when children are involved. But keeping the house doesn’t always make financial sense when compared to other existing assets.

Point out that a property you live in does not produce income and cannot be sold in parts to meet spending needs.

Also, mortgage rates are no longer very low and may not be affordable when one party needs to remortgage, Glassman adds.

“Think about the expense as a whole and not just the tenure of the marital home, and if the family home is paramount, consider the compromises this could result in.”

4. Consider getting a financial planner early

We discuss here why you might need financial advice and a lawyer, even in an amicable divorce.

Ben Glassman of Evelyn Partners says: ‘Many solicitors report that divorce petitions go smoothly until negotiations about the division of property begin, at which point tensions and misunderstandings begin to derail the process.

“Therefore, it is important to seek financial advice at an early stage, especially when dealing with significant or complex financial assets, such as pensions, investments or business assets.”

Emma Watson of Rathbones says that a financial planner will cost your future life and that of your family and take into account variables you may not have considered.

“This will be key to determining whether any monthly maintenance will suffice, both today and in the future.

‘A financial planner will also consider the lump sum option. Using a budget forecast, they will project spending along with future interest rates and inflation, to calculate how much cash will be needed in the long run.’

How does the capital gains tax work? Capital gains tax is paid on the proceeds from the sale of an asset: for what you sell it for, less what you paid for it. Depending on the asset, certain reliefs may be available and each person has a capital gains tax allowance, currently £12,300 each year, to offset their gains. If an asset was transferred to you as a gift, then the value at the time of the transfer will be the acquisition valuation. When the asset is left to you through a will, then the estate value will be the value for which you are deemed to have acquired it. You can deduct acquisition and disposal costs if applicable, for example, real estate agent’s and attorney’s fees on the sale. You can also deduct costs where you have spent money and added value to the asset.

She points out that it’s best to bring in a financial planner early in the process, because the opportunity to match a divorce settlement to future lifestyle could be lost if it happens after an initial financial settlement has been agreed upon.

5. Find out how you might be affected by capital gains tax

Divorcing couples willing to delay transferring assets between them until next April could generate significant tax savings, a legal expert explains here.

For partners who no longer live together, the term for the free transfer of capital gains tax will be extended, from the end of the fiscal year in which they separate up to three years.

And if they have a formal divorce agreement signed by a court, there will be no deadline, says Lisa Pepper, a family partner at Osbornes Law.

However, while this means that some couples won’t face a CGT bill at all, after splitting the assets, this tax could come back into play later, according to Evelyn Partners tax partner Chris Springett.

The CGT could still be charged if an asset received by one of the partners is later sold (a transaction, as opposed to a transfer), unless they can take advantage of different concessions or exemptions, he says.