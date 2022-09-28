No environmental sustainability means no positive peace, and vice versa

Pokhara, Nepal: Some least developing countries, such as Nepal, score fairly well in negative peace and environmental performance, but low in positive peace. Credit: Dahlia Simangan, University of Hiroshima



According to Dahlia Simangan, an associate professor in the Graduate School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hiroshima University, peace and environmental sustainability — two lofty but essential goals for all countries — are known to be intrinsically linked. However, researchers still tend to examine them individually, and when viewed together, it is often in broad strokes, with little exploration of the nuances of peace or environmental sustainability. Breaking down the specifics of these categories could provide insight into which specific elements of peace influence which specific elements of environmental sustainability, and vice versa, which could better inform policy and decision-making.

A team of researchers from Hiroshima University, including Simangan, has explored the nuances and found that elements of environmental performance are more strongly associated with positive peace, particularly the resource-equity pillar, than negative peace, especially the indicator of the degree of militarization .

The researchers published their results in Earth System Administration in Sep 2022.

“These Concepts” [of peace and sustainability] are very broad and their relationship is influenced by many other factors,” said Simangan, the paper’s first and corresponding author and also affiliated with the Network for Education and Research on Peace and Sustainability and the IDEC Institute at the University of Hiroshima. In this study, we analyzed how their specific components influence each other.”

The researchers noted that while there are indexes to measure peace and indexes to measure environmental well-being, there is no index that fully encompasses both. Furthermore, previous analyzes at the intersection of environmental sustainability and peace tended to focus on negative peace, or the absence of violence. To overcome these previous limitations, the researchers examined three different indices.

“For the peace component, we used the Global Peace Index (GPI) and Positive Peace Index (PPI) datasets to include both direct and indirect forms of conflict and violence,” Simangan said. “For the environmental sustainability component, we used the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), which measures environmental health and ecosystem vitality.”

The PPI is measured on the basis of eight pillars: well-functioning government, healthy business climate, equitable distribution of resources, acceptance of the rights of others, good neighborly relations, free flow of information, high human capital and low corruption. The GPI considers three domains: the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflicts, the level of social security and the degree of militarization. The EPI has two main objectives: environmental health, including air quality, sanitation and drinking water, heavy metals and waste management; and environmental vitality, including indicators of biodiversity and habitat, ecosystem services, climate change, etc.

The researchers performed several correlation tests and found a consistent pattern.

“We found that environmental performance — especially with regard to air quality, safe sanitation and safe drinking water — is more closely associated with positive peace than negative peace,” Simangan said. “Our study also revealed that, contrary to popular expectations, some low-income countries score fairly well on both negative peace and environmental sustainability. However, they often fall short in achieving positive peace outcomes. These findings confirm our hypothesis that positive peace is more beneficial is. to take environmental considerations into account.”

Because the results show how interconnected environmental awareness and positive peace are, and how improvements in one area can contribute to improvements in another, the researchers said their next step is to look at an integrated model.

“We will continue to materialize the various components of a holistic peace and multidimensional sustainability to provide a more comprehensive index illustrating the myriad paths between the two,” Simangan said. “Our ultimate goal is to develop this integrated index with annually updated data sets available to researchers and policy makers.”

More information:

Dahlia Simangan et al, A global analysis of interactions between peace and environmental sustainability, Earth System Administration (2022). Dahlia Simangan et al, A global analysis of interactions between peace and environmental sustainability,(2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.esg.2022.100152

Provided by Hiroshima University

