No easy answers to protect the UK from soaring energy costs

There is no plausible way to cover up the impact of an 80 per cent increase in energy bills on the UK’s economic outlook or household finances.

With the energy price cap, which affects 85 per cent of households, rising from an annual average of £1,971 to £3,549 for the October to December period, and further large increases expected in January, the pressure on the new prime minister to take comprehensive action to undertake is overwhelming.

But economists warned Friday that any policy response would involve difficult trade-offs. They were also clear that it was impossible to find a government-led solution that was affordable, non-inflationary and targeted while preserving incentives to save energy this winter.

“There are big trade-offs and decisions to be made that are currently being ignored,” said Torsten Bell, director of the think tank Resolution Foundation.

The underlying problem for the UK and almost all European countries is that they are net importers of natural gas and when wholesale prices rise they get poorer and governments can only share the losses. Last year net gas imports into the UK accounted for almost 60 percent of domestic and industrial gas consumption.

Higher wholesale gas prices — which are currently 15 times normal levels — increase inflation and lower disposable income because wages don’t fully keep pace with prices.

Alarming inflation forecasts have multiplied since the Bank of England forecast price increases of 13 percent in its latest quarterly forecast later this year. The rise in wholesale gas prices this month means most recent inflation forecasts have peaked at 14 to 15 percent, although Citigroup expects to peak above 18 percent in January.

The different forecasts boil down to questions about how much economists expect food prices to rise this fall and how much they expect statistical authorities to increase the weight of food, fuel and energy in inflation measures in January.

Whatever the exact peak in inflation, the effect of higher costs of living unmatched by wage increases has already led the BoE to expect the greatest pressure on living standards of the past 60 years and a recession beginning this fall. and lasts for more than a year. year.

Added to this is the difficult economic message that, if all households were simply rescued, the additional government borrowing and spending would result in even higher inflation because the economy is already running with no spare capacity.

Even without additional government spending, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research think tank said the BoE would now likely face a worse inflation picture in the near term and would need to raise interest rates quickly to halt a temporary spike that inflation could be permanent. is becoming.

“The Monetary Policy Committee will now have to tighten monetary policy faster and more than we previously thought. We now expect the key rate to rise to 4.25 percent in May next year,” said Stephen Millard, deputy director at Niesr.

So whoever wins the Tory leadership race is playing a game of economic policy for the first few weeks of his term in office. Generous universal support will lead to higher fiscal costs, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates; a more targeted policy will help households less.

Even with targeted support, the pain for households will be extreme, especially among low-income people who already spend much more of their budget on energy than middle-income or wealthier people.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, estimates that inflation for the poorest 20 percent of people will be 17.6 percent in October, compared to 10.9 percent for the richest fifth.

Niesr predicts that the new price cap will lower the real disposable income of the poorest fifth by about 10 percent, even after the support already offered.

Another targeted support package is an option available to the new Prime Minister. The IFS calculated Friday that the government would need to spend an additional £14 billion to match the generosity of the plan drawn up by Tory leader candidate and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in May, when the bills were expected to be just £2,800.

While Sunak has suggested this would be close to his preferred option if he became prime minister, Liz Truss, the current frontrunner, has been much more vague. She has proposed reversing the £13bn hike in national insurance in April, which would help wealthier households in particular, and a temporary halt to green taxes on electricity bills.

Truss has also said she wouldn’t be inclined to give “more money” to the problem, but the plans she’s announced so far would “have only a modest effect on household bills,” said Isaac Delestre, an economist. at the IFS.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.



An additional problem, highlighted by the Resolution Foundation, is that utility bills vary widely between families with similar income levels, so if support is focused purely on income, some people with money would come over the line and others still have no money.

The think tank said support was also needed to “reflect the different energy consumption of households”. According to Bell, while keeping costs low and inflation under control, the only package that would do this would be direct government subsidies to lower bills, in addition to higher “solidarity” taxes to fund costs, something that would likely be anathema. for Truss, the likely new leader of the Conservative Party.

“Big cuts in bills coupled with solidarity taxes, or throwing the sink at a brand new social tariff system, should be the focus for who becomes the next prime minister,” Bell said.