no date yet for space station pullout

The head of the Russian space agency said Friday that the country has not set a date for withdrawing from the International Space Station program, noting that it would only do so after putting its own space station into orbit.

Yuri Borisov, who was appointed this month to head the state space company Roscosmos, told President Vladimir Putin this week that Russia has made the decision to leave the station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting station.

NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the 24-year-old International Space Station until 2030, and the Russian announcement cast doubt on that plan.

Speaking in televised comments on Friday, Borisov said Russia will begin departing the station after 2024, but the exact timing would “depend on the condition of the International Space Station”.

He said Russia will not withdraw from the International Space Station until it deploys its own outpost.

“The termination of work on the International Space Station and the start of work on the Russian station should undoubtedly be synchronized,” Borisov said, adding that the Russian withdrawal could last up to two years.

Russia has begun designing the new station and space officials have not said when it could be launched.

The International Space Station, which has served as a symbol of international cooperation after the Cold War, is now one of the last remaining areas of cooperation between Russia and the West amid tensions over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

The Russian announcement fueled speculation that it was part of Moscow’s maneuvers to get relief from Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Borisov’s predecessor as Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said last month that Moscow can only participate in negotiations to expand the station’s operations if the US lifts sanctions against Russia’s aerospace industry.

Borisov insisted that his agency’s decision had nothing to do with politics. “There are no political aspects here, and I don’t think there should be,” he said.

“The International Space Station has enriched science with knowledge about Earth and the universe and brought us all together,” Borisov said. “Such projects should stay out of politics. I’m sorry that our joint space projects that are important for all humanity are getting a political overtone. It’s wrong.”

NASA officials said they had not yet heard directly from their Russian counterparts about the matter. NASA administrator Bill Nelson issued a statement saying the agency is “committed to the safe operation” of the space station through 2030 and continues “to build future capabilities to ensure our high presence in low Earth orbit.”

NASA Doesn’t Say ‘Official Word’ From Russia About Leaving ISS

