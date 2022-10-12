No contract extension coming for Grant Williams?

Michael Scotto: After Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr’s recent renewal, I spoke to four NBA executives, and they told HoopsHype that they foresaw Grant Williams would be worth between $12-13 million annually in any renewal talks. An executive told me, “For an extension, he’s probably in the $12-14 million area right now. I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high side, and it means they would think he will be a starter.” -via HoopsHype / October 6, 2022