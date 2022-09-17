No college football this week, Sergio? LIV Golf defector Garcia makes it to day two in Chicago

Sergio Garcia managed to make his way into the second day of a golf tournament this afternoon — arriving at LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational just a week after turning down the BMW PGA Championship in favor of a college football game in Texas.

Garcia left the PGA Tour — and many golf fans — furious last week when he failed to show up in Wentworth the morning after shooting four-over-par, only to turn up two days later at a Longhorns game in Austin.

He gave no reason for his absence and injury does not appear to be a problem as he has now played at the LIV Golf circuit for two days in a row after leaving earlier this year.

Sergio Garcia attended LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational for the second day in a row on Saturday

Garcia caused controversy last week when he only made the first round at Wentworth . played

Garcia finished the PGA Tour and was at a college football game in Texas two days later

The Spaniard was pictured signing autographs for young fans at Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois before hitting the track with his Fireballs GC teammates.

Garcia shot a level par 72 on the opening day of the Chicago Invitational yesterday, four shots better than his start at Wentworth in the BMW PGA last time.

That may be another reason why he showed up for the second day, as well as the significant money paid to him by the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

His disappearance from last week’s tournament in the UK came as a special surprise as it presented an opportunity for him to rack up world ranking points that he cannot win in LIV events.

He was suspended from the PGA Tour but refused to cancel his DP World Tour membership when he defected to LIV Golf.

Garcia’s departure from Wentworth had already infuriated PGA Tour officials, but he then shared a photo on his Instagram with his wife, Angela Adkins, during a Texas college football game on Saturday of the tournament in Europe.

Garcia started with a bad opening round at Wentworth, with a four-over par 76

Shane Lowry won the match at Wentworth and said it was a win ‘for the good guys’

The DP World Tour rules state that a player will be fined if he withdraws from an event without “emergency or medical circumstances deemed reasonable by the tournament director.”

Garcia has not given the DP World Tour a reason to leave the event, which is widely regarded as the flagship competition on the calendar.

Garcia was one of 17 LIV golfers in the tournament and their presence was unwelcome to the majority of their competitors in England.

Prior to the event, Rory McIlroy said, “I hate what it (LIV) is doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really. It will be hard for me to go to Wentworth and see them there. That just doesn’t suit me.’

Garcia punches Scottie Pippen on the driving range on the first day of the event in Chicago

Rory McIlroy was one of the biggest critics of LIV Golf and stayed true to the PGA Tour

McIlroy finished in a tie for second place with John Rahm of Spain, with Shane Lowry winning by shot.

‘I’m so happy. Honestly words cannot describe how happy I am, how much this means to me and how much I love this tour. I’m the happiest man in the world right now,” Lowry said.

“I wanted to win this tournament for myself, but I think for this tour and everyone who has stayed true to this tour, I feel like this is one for the good guys.”