No Christmas gifts! From Kim Kardashian to Mila and Ashton – all the stars who SKIP holiday shopping

It’s more likely that you’ve been in a rush to find the perfect gift for family members at the end of the holiday season.

However, some celebrities have opted to skip the stress while also teaching their kids a valuable lesson for Christmas.

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher and Drew Barrymore have shared in recent years how they try to focus on the more important things in life, rather than collected gifts.

In 2017, Kim, 42, revealed that she and her then-husband Kanye West, 45, held back the lavish Christmas shopping.

Kim Kardashian is one of many stars who have chosen to stop or at least downplay gift-giving at Christmas instead of focusing on experiences and family connections.

“We don’t do gifts,” she claimed To tempt. ‘[Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible.”

Kim even claimed at the time that she “isn’t into presents anymore.”

That same year, Mila Kunis shared with Entertainment tonight that she and her husband Ashton Kutcher implemented a no-gift policy when their children were young because they could not keep up with the abundance of gifts from other family members.

“Our tradition is no presents for the children. We are organizing it this year because the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn’t really matter,’ Mila said.

“When we celebrated Christmas last year, Wyatt was two and that was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents,” she continued. “The child no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what to expect; they just expect things.’

The wasted gifts forced Mila and Ashton to draw the line with the grandparents.

“We told our parents, ‘We beg you – if you have to give her something, choose a gift. Otherwise, we want to make a charitable donation, to the children’s hospital or a pet.” [or] whatever you want. That’s our new tradition,’ she explained.

Minimal: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher only give their children a present, but they were grandparents who tried to shower their young children with presents; seen in March in Hollywood

Drew Barrymore was one of the stars most recently opening up about their minimal holiday gifts.

While talking to ET earlier this month, she shared her desire to give her daughters — Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight — life-enriching experiences rather than physical gifts.

“I don’t get them gifts, which I don’t think they like at their age, but I say, ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the pictures and the experience and that’s what I want to give you.’ ‘ she said.

“They get all kinds of stuff all year round, so I’m not like some weird, stern, cold mom who says, ‘You don’t get any presents!'” she clarified. “I just feel like a better present would be a lifetime memory. I prefer to invest [in that than in] a dollhouse or something. It all comes together and it’s fine.”

However, the Charlie’s Angels star admitted that her children may find the arrangement less important as they get older.

“I like to look at the holidays through a comedic realistic lens. We’re going to have a lot of different holiday stories,” the Poison Ivy star added.

“Which one do you want to continue and build as a tradition? Instead of, “This is my tradition and I’m stuck in it.”‘

Missing: Laguna Beach and The Hills star Kristin Cavallari hasn’t sworn off gift-giving at Christmas, but when her kids misbehave, they get coal in their stockings instead of small gifts; seen on Nov. 15 in LA

Laguna Beach and The Hills star Kristin Cavallari hasn’t sworn off gift-giving this Christmas, but she’s not afraid to punish her kids mildly if they’ve misbehaved leading up to the holiday.

“When I was growing up, the elves came every day for Christmas, and if you were good they left something in your stocking, and if you were naughty you got coal,” she said of her own upbringing Us weekly in 2018.

Now she continues the tradition, and all her children who have been naughty will find coal instead of extra stocking stuffers.

“It’s a good way to keep your kids in line and get them on their best behavior,” she added.

Time Together: Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil from his television show of the same name, urged his viewers to prioritize quality time with family over material possessions during a 2015 episode; seen in 2018 in NYC

Generous: Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry likes to take her kids on Christmas trips, while her exes get to give the kids gifts so they have a special experience on the big day itself; seen in 2018 in NYC

Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil from his television show of the same name, urged his viewers to prioritize quality time with family over material possessions during a 2015 episode.

“You don’t have to buy them material goods to create a bond,” said the former clinical psychologist. “How about spending some time together instead of tangible gifts?” Be careful not to teach them that emotions can be cured by going to the mall.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry seemed to have a similar approach to celebrating Christmas with her kids.

During a 2021 Instagram Live session, she told her fans that she chose to skip the gifts and take her kids on vacation instead.

But while the trip was her gift to them, she let her exes give their kids gifts because it was “something they only do with their dads.”

“Every time I got the kids for Christmas, my other relatives were in opposite years with their families/kids and we started having big holidays about five years ago,” she explained. “So Christmas can be with their dads and they don’t have to worry about splitting.”

She added, “My kids don’t want or need anything and I’m thankful for that. Maybe we celebrate one day without gifts on another day.’

Sweet: Joanna and Chip Gaines have cut back on gifts for their kids, and instead take the kids out to deliver presents to families in need; seen in 2019 in NYC

Rounding out the celebrities who shun Christmas presents are Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines.

In 2017, Chip wrote in their magazine The Magnolia Journal that he and his wife had moved away from gift-giving as they taught their children a valuable lesson to pass on to those far less fortunate than their families.

“I started thinking about how we could impact our kids’ lives in a really big way,” Chip wrote. “They were still young, but we’d had enough Christmases… to know how quickly presents can get out of hand.”

The kids got involved in the holiday by sorting out gifts for needy kids and driving around to hand them out to Chip and his brother-in-law.