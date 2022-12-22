No, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil won’t be in Marvel’s Deadpool 3

By Jacky
Daredevil star Charlie Cox has clarified comments he made about his Marvel character’s possible appearance in Deadpool 3.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, Cox confirmed he won’t be making a cameo in Deadpool 3, let alone appearing in a bigger capacity. Instead, the next time we see The Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – outside of a possible cameo in Echo’s Marvel Phase 5 TV show – will be in his own standalone MCU Disney Plus series, aka as Daredevil: Born Again.

