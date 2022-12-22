No, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil won’t be in Marvel’s Deadpool 3

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has clarified comments he made about his Marvel character’s possible appearance in Deadpool 3.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, Cox confirmed he won’t be making a cameo in Deadpool 3, let alone appearing in a bigger capacity. Instead, the next time we see The Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – outside of a possible cameo in Echo’s Marvel Phase 5 TV show – will be in his own standalone MCU Disney Plus series, aka as Daredevil: Born Again.

Oddly enough, Cox clarified an answer he gave at the 2022 Roster Con in Germany. During a panel at the Dortmund event, Cox suggested that Born Again would be similar in tone – from humor and action perspectives – to Deadpool. To the delight of the audience, Cox also said “there’s a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool”, before adding, “Great, that’s going to be a news story”.

When you’ve been in the superhero game as long as Cox, you recognize when you’ve said something that fans and the media will stick with. Unsurprisingly, the MCU rumor mill gained momentum following Cox’s comments, with many speculating that he could make a shocking appearance in Deadpool 3.

However, Cox told TechRadar there was nothing to read in his comments, and the British actor was eager to deny that he will appear in the Marvel movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

“Oh god, what did I say again?” Cox asked when TechRadar brought up Daredevil’s possible appearance in Deadpool 3. After reminding him of his Roster Con reply, he added, “Oh yeah, I said that in Germany, didn’t I? I can tell you now, I’m definitely not in Deadpool 3.”

Considering that Deadpool and Daredevil have teamed up in several Marvel comics over the decades, Cox’s answer is sure to disappoint the MCU’s fan base. After all, Cox’s Matt Murdock and Reynolds’ Wade Wilson are two of the most popular live-action Marvel characters. Seeing them join forces on the big screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who has been confirmed to return as the fan-favorite superhero in Deadpool 3 for the last time, would have broken the internet.

Of course, Cox could be trying to trick us by downplaying a potential cameo in Deadpool’s third movie adventure. It’s clear, though, that Cox doesn’t want to incite Daredevil or MCU fans by teasing something that may or may not happen, adding, “If it turns out to be true, I’ve inadvertently spoiled something. If it doesn’t , fans who are excited about something that I say will ultimately be disappointed.”

Keep this one under “incredibly unlikely” for now. Even if Cox is telling the truth, which we think he is, there’s still a lot of MCU content to look forward to in the years to come.

